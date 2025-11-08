Johnny Vedmore's Substack
Dr Klaus Schwab; or How the CFR Taught Me to Stop Worrying & Love The Bomb - REDUX
This is the fascinating story of the real men who recruited Klaus Schwab, helping him establish the World Economic Forum, and who taught him to stop…
Nov 8
Johnny Vedmore
Palestine is a Conspiracy Theory? NEWSTHEORY with @JohnnyVedmore
In the second NEWSTHEORY, I delve deep into the recurring questions: Who are the Palestinian people?
Nov 7
Johnny Vedmore
The Black Hand #7 – The Murder of Stanley Setty Part 2
Confessions of a Dangerous Man
Nov 6
Johnny Vedmore
Substack Must Immediately Reinstate the Censored Articles on Epstein, Junkermann, Thiel, Musk and Members of an Israeli Spy Network
I am at war with my censors, and every platform ought to be warned; I take no prisoners!
Nov 5
Johnny Vedmore
The Black Hand #6: The Murder of Stanley Setty Part 1 - REDUX
In 1949, a Iraqi car dealer based in London was murdered, chopped into pieces & the dismembered body parts were thrown from a light aircraft above South…
Nov 5
Johnny Vedmore
Daniel Korski - The Intelligence Linked Mastermind Behind the UK’s Orwellian Healthtech Advisory Board
As a hi-tech dystopia increasingly takes shape around us, the concept of the Panopticon is more relevant than ever as it functions as the underpinning…
Nov 4
Johnny Vedmore
Black Hand #5: The Original Jeffrey Epstein - REDUX
Jeffrey Epstein wasn’t the only billionaire who had houses in Palm Beach, New York, Paris, London, an island paradise, & threw elite sex parties. Meet…
Nov 3
Johnny Vedmore
Searching For Stanley - A Johnny Vedmore Documentary
The first of three planned documentary films about J. Stanley Pottinger, the CIA agent central to managing the victims of Jeffrey Epstein & Ghislaine…
Nov 2
Johnny Vedmore
Black Hand #4: A Match Made in Hell - REDUX
How the satanic-themed sex parties of Horace Dibben helped collapse the British government.
Nov 1
Johnny Vedmore
October 2025
Schwab and Thiel – Nuclear Apartheid: A Johnny Vedmore Read Through
This is the story of how Peter Thiel’s father and Klaus Schwab ensured that tens of thousands of black slaves & their family members were eaten to death…
Oct 31
Johnny Vedmore
Black Hand #3: The Devil Himself - REDUX
How an elite London night club fell under the control of an intelligence-linked sex blackmail agent, self-described satanist and antique dealer named…
Oct 31
Johnny Vedmore
The Authentic You - Therapy Bites with Dr Heath
Dr.
Oct 31
Johnny Vedmore
