Dr Klaus Schwab; or How the CFR Taught Me to Stop Worrying & Love The Bomb - REDUX
This is the fascinating story of the real men who recruited Klaus Schwab, helping him establish the World Economic Forum, and who taught him to stop…
  
Johnny Vedmore
Palestine is a Conspiracy Theory? NEWSTHEORY with ‪@JohnnyVedmore‬
In the second NEWSTHEORY, I delve deep into the recurring questions: Who are the Palestinian people?
  
Johnny Vedmore
39:21
The Black Hand #7 – The Murder of Stanley Setty Part 2
Confessions of a Dangerous Man
  
Johnny Vedmore
Substack Must Immediately Reinstate the Censored Articles on Epstein, Junkermann, Thiel, Musk and Members of an Israeli Spy Network
I am at war with my censors, and every platform ought to be warned; I take no prisoners!
  
Johnny Vedmore
The Black Hand #6: The Murder of Stanley Setty Part 1 - REDUX
In 1949, a Iraqi car dealer based in London was murdered, chopped into pieces & the dismembered body parts were thrown from a light aircraft above South…
  
Johnny Vedmore
Daniel Korski - The Intelligence Linked Mastermind Behind the UK’s Orwellian Healthtech Advisory Board
As a hi-tech dystopia increasingly takes shape around us, the concept of the Panopticon is more relevant than ever as it functions as the underpinning…
  
Johnny Vedmore
Black Hand #5: The Original Jeffrey Epstein - REDUX
Jeffrey Epstein wasn’t the only billionaire who had houses in Palm Beach, New York, Paris, London, an island paradise, & threw elite sex parties. Meet…
  
Johnny Vedmore
Searching For Stanley - A Johnny Vedmore Documentary
The first of three planned documentary films about J. Stanley Pottinger, the CIA agent central to managing the victims of Jeffrey Epstein & Ghislaine…
  
Johnny Vedmore
2:08:10
Black Hand #4: A Match Made in Hell - REDUX
How the satanic-themed sex parties of Horace Dibben helped collapse the British government.
  
Johnny Vedmore

