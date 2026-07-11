NEWSPASTE’s Johnny Vedmore joins Keith Walsh on the Irish news network MOTH News to discuss events in Northern Ireland, the Donaldson affair, modern Republicanism, and the police co-opting of protest movements.

Blurb: This week on MOTH News Live, we ask whether Northern Ireland has entered a new political era.

Sinn Féin has brought forward legislation calling for the Irish Government to begin preparing for a possible united Ireland through a Citizens’ Assembly and a Green Paper on constitutional change. The Government has rejected the proposal—but has the debate already moved into the mainstream?

🎙️ Keith Walsh sits down with Demi Laverty, who was born just before the Good Friday Agreement to a Catholic father and Protestant mother. In a thoughtful and deeply personal conversation, she reflects on identity, growing up between two communities, education, mental health and why understanding the “why” behind Northern Ireland’s past is essential if lasting peace is to endure.

⚖️ We’ll also discuss the continuing political fallout from the Jeffrey Donaldson conviction and what it means for confidence in political leadership and institutions.

🕵️ Investigative journalist Johnny Vedmore joins the programme to discuss his latest investigation into the Cardiff protests, and we ask how power, identity and public trust continue to shape politics across these islands.

As the Twelfth approaches, we ask:

Has the conversation about Irish unity already changed?

Can Northern Ireland have honest conversations about its past?

And what does the future really look like?