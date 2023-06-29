Al Borealis - The Fall of the Brazen Ideologues

On this weeks NEWSPASTE Podcast, Johnny Vedmore chats with Al Borealis, host of Forum Borealis. They discuss the importance of the post-WWII era in context to our current situation and they explore the hidden history behind the prevailing world order which both Johnny Vedmore and Al Borealis spend much of their time researching and discussing.

You can find Al's work at https://www.forumborealis.net/ where there's much to be discovered. For a donation as little as $1 you can access all of the extras too.

You can support the NEWSPASTE Podcast at https://newspaste.com/home/support-newspaste/