Andy Burnham's Labour Party, The Left Wing & The Third Way...

If you want to learn about Third Way Politics, come read:
Blair and Clinton: The Third Way Dossier by Johnny Vedmore
If you are new to Johnny’s work: Johnny Vedmore is a Welsh investigative journalist and the founder of NEWSPASTE.com, where he writes detailed exposés on intelligence-linked actors such as Jeffrey Epstein, Nicole Junkermann, J. Stanley Pottinger, Peter Thiel, Klaus Schwab, Elon Musk, Henry Kissinger, and many more. Johnny prides himself on breaking stories and revealing previously unknown information. Vedmore was the first to reveal Epstein’s close relationships with Elon Musk, Nicole Junkermann and J. Stanley Pottinger. He was the first to reveal Klaus Schwab’s CIA training under Henry Kissinger, his father’s work on the Nazi atomic bomb program, and Schwab’s involvement in the illegal proliferation of nuclear technology in apartheid South Africa on behalf of the CIA. Johnny Vedmore is also a musician, podcaster, quiz show host and public speaker. He has previously written for NEWSPASTE, UnlimitedHangout with Whitney Webb, and UKColumn. Find Johnny on Substack, Patreon, YouTube, X, and most other platforms.
Find all Johnny’s links - https://linktr.ee/johnnyvedmore
Find more at http://NEWSPASTE.com
Support him on Patreon - https://patreon.com/johnnyvedmore
Buy Him A Coffee - https://buymeacoffee.com/johnnyvedmore