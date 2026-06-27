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Blair and Clinton: The Third Way Dossier by Johnny Vedmore

Blair and Clinton: The Third Way Dossier Johnny Vedmore · October 22, 2024 This is how British and American politicians deserted their left-wing political leanings to implement a new centre-ground political ideology. The “Third Way” politics, which both Clinton and Blair adopted into the Democratic Party and the Labour Party respectively, saw the suppression of the left and right wings and began to synthesise the two nations i… Read full story

If you are new to Johnny’s work: Johnny Vedmore is a Welsh investigative journalist and the founder of NEWSPASTE.com, where he writes detailed exposés on intelligence-linked actors such as Jeffrey Epstein, Nicole Junkermann, J. Stanley Pottinger, Peter Thiel, Klaus Schwab, Elon Musk, Henry Kissinger, and many more. Johnny prides himself on breaking stories and revealing previously unknown information. Vedmore was the first to reveal Epstein’s close relationships with Elon Musk, Nicole Junkermann and J. Stanley Pottinger. He was the first to reveal Klaus Schwab’s CIA training under Henry Kissinger, his father’s work on the Nazi atomic bomb program, and Schwab’s involvement in the illegal proliferation of nuclear technology in apartheid South Africa on behalf of the CIA. Johnny Vedmore is also a musician, podcaster, quiz show host and public speaker. He has previously written for NEWSPASTE, UnlimitedHangout with Whitney Webb, and UKColumn. Find Johnny on Substack, Patreon, YouTube, X, and most other platforms.

Schwab and Thiel – Nuclear Apartheid Johnny Vedmore · October 1, 2025 In 1967, Peter Thiel’s father, Klaus Thiel, was an expert in open-pit mining. When Peter Thiel was still an infant, his father was recruited by the apartheid South African regime to work on their clandestine nuclear weapons program. However, Klaus Thiel was not the only German named Klaus at this time who was working on the secretive South African plan to develop a nuclear weapon. A young Klaus Schwab was also doing business with the South African regime on behalf of the Read full story

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