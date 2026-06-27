Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Johnny Vedmore's Substack

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Andy Burnham's Labour Party, The Left Wing & The Third Way...

Johnny Vedmore makes a precise prediction about the future of Andy Burnham, the Left of the Labour Party, and The Next UK Election.
Johnny Vedmore's avatar
Johnny Vedmore
Jun 27, 2026

If you want to learn about Third Way Politics, come read:

Blair and Clinton: The Third Way Dossier by Johnny Vedmore

Blair and Clinton: The Third Way Dossier

Johnny Vedmore
·
October 22, 2024
Blair and Clinton: The Third Way Dossier

This is how British and American politicians deserted their left-wing political leanings to implement a new centre-ground political ideology. The “Third Way” politics, which both Clinton and Blair adopted into the Democratic Party and the Labour Party respectively, saw the suppression of the left and right wings and began to synthesise the two nations i…

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If you are new to Johnny’s work: Johnny Vedmore is a Welsh investigative journalist and the founder of NEWSPASTE.com, where he writes detailed exposés on intelligence-linked actors such as Jeffrey Epstein, Nicole Junkermann, J. Stanley Pottinger, Peter Thiel, Klaus Schwab, Elon Musk, Henry Kissinger, and many more. Johnny prides himself on breaking stories and revealing previously unknown information. Vedmore was the first to reveal Epstein’s close relationships with Elon Musk, Nicole Junkermann and J. Stanley Pottinger. He was the first to reveal Klaus Schwab’s CIA training under Henry Kissinger, his father’s work on the Nazi atomic bomb program, and Schwab’s involvement in the illegal proliferation of nuclear technology in apartheid South Africa on behalf of the CIA. Johnny Vedmore is also a musician, podcaster, quiz show host and public speaker. He has previously written for NEWSPASTE, UnlimitedHangout with Whitney Webb, and UKColumn. Find Johnny on Substack, Patreon, YouTube, X, and most other platforms.

Schwab and Thiel – Nuclear Apartheid

Johnny Vedmore
·
October 1, 2025
Schwab and Thiel – Nuclear Apartheid

In 1967, Peter Thiel’s father, Klaus Thiel, was an expert in open-pit mining. When Peter Thiel was still an infant, his father was recruited by the apartheid South African regime to work on their clandestine nuclear weapons program. However, Klaus Thiel was not the only German named Klaus at this time who was working on the secretive South African plan to develop a nuclear weapon. A young Klaus Schwab was also doing business with the South African regime on behalf of the

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Musk & Epstein: The Third Culture Dossier

Johnny Vedmore
·
October 31, 2024
Musk & Epstein: The Third Culture Dossier

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Daniel Korski - The Intelligence Linked Mastermind Behind the UK’s Orwellian Healthtech Advisory Board

Johnny Vedmore
·
November 4, 2025
Daniel Korski - The Intelligence Linked Mastermind Behind the UK’s Orwellian Healthtech Advisory Board

For those unfamiliar with 18th-century social philosophy, the Panopticon was originally a prison building designed by the English philosopher Jeremy Bentham. The Panopticon prison’s architecture would allow one guard in a central guard tower to observe every inmate without those prisoners knowing that they were being followed. So those incarcerated were…

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