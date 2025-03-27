Ash Mahmood - One Of A Kind

This week on the NEWSPASTE Podcast, Johnny Vedmore speaks with filmmaker and teacher Ash Mahmood about his contagious nature as well as the nature of literal contagion, too.

You can find Ash Mahmood on X https://x.com/AshTFE

Watch Ash's extremely censored conversations at https://www.bitchute.com/profile/lcukpikWIPF2/

Follow Naeem Mahmood at https://www.naeemmahmood.co.uk/gods-of-their-own-religion

Watch Playing God on UK Column https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/playing-god

Johnny Vedmore Links - https://linktr.ee/johnnyvedmore

Get The NEWSPASTE Podcast early on Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/JohnnyVedmore