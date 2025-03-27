Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Ash Mahmood - One Of A Kind
Mar 27, 2025

This week on the NEWSPASTE Podcast, Johnny Vedmore speaks with filmmaker and teacher Ash Mahmood about his contagious nature as well as the nature of literal contagion, too.

You can find Ash Mahmood on X https://x.com/AshTFE

Watch Ash's extremely censored conversations at https://www.bitchute.com/profile/lcukpikWIPF2/ 

Follow Naeem Mahmood at https://www.naeemmahmood.co.uk/gods-of-their-own-religion 

Watch Playing God on UK Column https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/playing-god 

Johnny Vedmore Links - https://linktr.ee/johnnyvedmore 
Get The NEWSPASTE Podcast early on Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/JohnnyVedmore 

