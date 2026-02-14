Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Best of Johnny Vedmore #2 - Maxwell, Marianna and Kissinger

Some of the prime Johnny Vedmore clips, including poking fun at the Maxwells, Marianna Spring and Henry Kissinger. Why the Devil not?
Johnny Vedmore
Feb 14, 2026

Johnny Vedmore will be releasing some of the best interviews and clips over the coming years in a best-of medley. The second edition includes a glance at the media's skewed perspective of reality and truth. Clips are from NEWSHOUND, NEWSPASTY, and TRUTHBOMB! All clips are from shows available on Johnny Vedmore's channels or the NEWSPASTE channels.

Find all Johnny's links - https://linktr.ee/johnnyvedmore

Johnny's Substack https://newspaste.substack.com/

Support him on Patreon - https://patreon.com/johnnyvedmore

Buy Him A Coffee - https://buymeacoffee.com/johnnyvedmore

