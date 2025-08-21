​ @JohnnyVedmore reads through the 1st of the Black Hand Series, A Song For Esmeralda, which is about the Queen of Nightclubs, Esmeralda Noel Smith AKA Esmeralda Gullan. She owned various nightclubs and butteries in the mid 1950's London which would eventually be taken over by intelligence linked gangsters, but only after Esmeralda was out of the way.

Found dying on a divan next to a young hostess, Esme's life was cut short, which would benefit the infamous Satanic antiques dealer, Horace "Hod" Dibben and his first Pygmalion Girl.

Read Black Hand 1 here: https://newspaste.com/2023/01/19/black-hand-1-a-song-for-esmeralda/

Take a walk through London with @JohnnyVedmore to search for Esmeralda's night clubs in NEWSHOUND: https://youtu.be/193b06f2TzI?si=a_B2XQedjOd1UPX_

