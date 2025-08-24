Black Hand #2: The Night Club Trap

In this Johnny Vedmore Read Through, we continue with part two of the Black Hand series. In mid-50's London, the Night Club scene in the posh part of town is developing a grizzly routine. Many of the women who are running the night clubs in Kensington, Belgravia and Mayfair are dropping like flies over a period of a year and a half. Within that time, Esme Gullan, Barbara Knox Marsh, Linda Justice, Ruth Ellis, Pamela Gale and Janet Curtis Bennett all die in tragic circumstances. Gas leaks, overdoses, self strangulation, there is something odd going on in London.

At the same time, those night clubs are then being taken over by intelligence linked gangsters like Billy Hill, The Krays and the infamous Hod Dibben. Prepare to enter the most dangerous part of London, the Deadly Night Club Trap.

