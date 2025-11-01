Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frances Leader's avatar
Frances Leader
Nov 1

Dibben's piece in the People read out by you in a phoney London accent had me cracking up! I remember such salaciousness in the newspapers during the late 50s and early 60s. I was a child and honestly thought that they were fiction stories. My Grandmother used to get a small magazine called Parade and that was similar titillation with raunchy photos. I don't think the adults in my family realised that I was reading all this stuff at the time!

It didn't turn me into a raving sex or horror addict. If anything it made me wonder why my family wasted money and time on such nonsense! Like you say, it was a "fad" and I did notice that other families did not have such material lying around where children might find them!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Johnny Vedmore
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture