Black Hand #5: The Original Jeffrey Epstein
Black Hand #5: The Original Jeffrey Epstein

Sep 11, 2025

Jeffrey Epstein wasn’t the only billionaire philanthropist who had houses in Palm Beach, New York, Paris, London, and an island paradise, and threw elite sex parties for the rich and famous. Meet George Huntington Hartford II, the Original Jeffrey Epstein.

Read the article at https://newspaste.com/2023/03/06/black-hand-5-the-original-jeffrey-epstein/ 

Johnny Needs Your Support: To support Johnny's work you can become a Patreon member at https://www.patreon.com/c/JohnnyVedmore 

Or find all his links and more ways to support him at  https://linktr.ee/JohnnyVedmore 

Find more of Johnny's journalism at https://newspaste.com/ 

