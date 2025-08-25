Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Blair and Clinton: The Third Way Dossier
Blair and Clinton: The Third Way Dossier

Aug 25, 2025

This is the story of how intelligence-linked left-wing British & American politicians betrayed their voters to implement a Globalist centre-ground political ideology called "The Third Way”.

Read it here https://newspaste.com/2024/10/22/blair-and-clinton-the-third-way-dossier/ 

