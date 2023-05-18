Cory Hughes - He Who Fires the Boss, Becomes the Boss

On this edition of the NEWSPASTE Podcast, Johnny Vedmore is joined by Cory Hughes, an extremely passionate and focused researcher who concentrates on the history that gave rise to the New World Order up until around 1968.

Cory is about to release his first book which will be on the assassination of John F. Kennedy and there are likely more books to come in the future. Pre-order a copy here: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/jfkbook

Come on a journey in this NEWSPASTE Podcast to explore a very frank and honest synopsis of the events which led to JFK being slain in Dallas.

You can find Cory's work at https://coryhughes.org/

