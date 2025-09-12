Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Cory Hughes: The Neo-Mockingbird Media - The NEWSPASTE Podcast with Johnny Vedmore

Author and researcher Cory Hughes joins Johnny Vedmore on the NEWSPASTE Podcast to discuss the state of the so-called "indie media".
Johnny Vedmore's avatar
Johnny Vedmore
Sep 12, 2025

This is an awkward conversation for two people who exist in the indie media sphere, but it's one of the most important questions to ask. After all, 0.01% of tyranny is the actions despots take; 99.99% of tyranny is the control of propaganda.

I hope you enjoy this episode of the NEWSPASTE Podcast as much as we enjoyed recording it.

Find

Cory Hughes
at https://coryhughes.org

TRUTHBOMB #1 - Cory Hughes vs Charlie Robinson

TRUTHBOMB #1 - Cory Hughes vs Charlie Robinson

Johnny Vedmore, Cory Hughes, and Activist Post
·
Feb 23
TRUTHBOMB #1 - Cory Hughes vs Charlie Robinson

TRUTHBOMB! is a quick-fire quiz show where I test the best the indie media has to offer on AI's official narrative and allow them to give a TRUTHBOMB or two to set the record straight.

Read full story

Find all Johnny's links - https://linktr.ee/johnnyvedmore

Johnny's Substack - https://newspaste.substack.com/

Support him on Patreon - https://patreon.com/johnnyvedmore

Buy Him A Coffee - https://buymeacoffee.com/johnnyvedmore

Support him via KoFi - https://ko-fi.com/johnnyvedmore

