Cory Hughes: The Neo-Mockingbird Media - The NEWSPASTE Podcast with Johnny Vedmore

This is an awkward conversation for two people who exist in the indie media sphere, but it's one of the most important questions to ask. After all, 0.01% of tyranny is the actions despots take; 99.99% of tyranny is the control of propaganda.

I hope you enjoy this episode of the NEWSPASTE Podcast as much as we enjoyed recording it.

Find

at https://coryhughes.org

Watch Cory Hughes on TRUTHBOMB! #1

Find all Johnny's links - https://linktr.ee/johnnyvedmore

Johnny's Substack - https://newspaste.substack.com/

Support him on Patreon - https://patreon.com/johnnyvedmore

Buy Him A Coffee - https://buymeacoffee.com/johnnyvedmore

Support him via KoFi - https://ko-fi.com/johnnyvedmore