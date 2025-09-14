Cory Hughes: There Were Two Oswalds!?

Author and researcher Cory Hughes joins Johnny Vedmore on the NEWSPASTE Podcast to discuss his new book, Lee Harvey Oswald in Black and White.

Out of all the anomalies in the case of the assassination of JFK, one has bothered me persistently: Lee Harvey Oswald was regularly spotted in two places at the same time, sometimes halfway across the world from each other. Cory Hughes may have figured out the mystery.

I hope you enjoy this episode of the NEWSPASTE Podcast as much as we enjoyed recording it.

