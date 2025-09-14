Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Johnny Vedmore's Substack
The NEWSPASTE Podcast
Cory Hughes: There Were Two Oswalds!?
0:00
-1:07:09

Cory Hughes: There Were Two Oswalds!?

Johnny Vedmore's avatar
Johnny Vedmore
Sep 14, 2025

Author and researcher Cory Hughes joins Johnny Vedmore on the NEWSPASTE Podcast to discuss his new book, Lee Harvey Oswald in Black and White.  

Out of all the anomalies in the case of the assassination of JFK, one has bothered me persistently: Lee Harvey Oswald was regularly spotted in two places at the same time, sometimes halfway across the world from each other. Cory Hughes may have figured out the mystery.

I hope you enjoy this episode of the NEWSPASTE Podcast as much as we enjoyed recording it.

Go to https://NEWSPASTE.com 

Find Cory Hughes at https://coryhughes.org 

Or Follow Cory’s Substack - https://open.substack.com/users/221137908-cory-hughes

Find all Johnny's links - https://linktr.ee/johnnyvedmore 

Johnny's Substack - https://newspaste.substack.com/ 

Support him on Patreon - https://patreon.com/johnnyvedmore 

Buy Him A Coffee - https://buymeacoffee.com/johnnyvedmore 

Support him via KoFi - https://ko-fi.com/johnnyvedmore 

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Johnny Vedmore
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture