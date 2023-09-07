Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Johnny Vedmore's Substack
The NEWSPASTE Podcast
Dan Fournier - The Six Knuckle Shuffle of the 33rd Degree
0:00
-1:47:15

Dan Fournier - The Six Knuckle Shuffle of the 33rd Degree

Johnny Vedmore's avatar
Johnny Vedmore
Sep 07, 2023

In this episode of the NEWSPASTE Podcast, Johnny Vedmore speaks to Dan Fournier, an incredible researcher and writer who covers some of the most censored topics on Earth.

You can find Dan Fournier's work at his Inconvenient Truths Substack at Fournier.Substack.com or go to his Linktree at https://linktr.ee/danfournier for more ways to follow and support his work.

For ways to support the NEWSPASTE Podcast got https://newspaste.com/home/support-newspaste/ or support Johnny via Patreon and you'll receive early content, video podcasts, and direct communication https://www.patreon.com/JohnnyVedmore

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Johnny Vedmore · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture