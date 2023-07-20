Dana - Deep Diving Dana Doesn’t Dilly-Dally

In this weeks NEWSPASTE Podcast, Johnny Vedmore speaks with Dana, AKA @RottingJewels or @DanaDooDah, about her research concerning the Franklin Scandal, The False Memory Syndrome Foundation, the history of so-called "Satanic Panic" and how she got into this sort of deep research. Although Dana has only started her journalistic adventure recently, she's already rocking boats and pumping out really good content and some amazing deep dives. Very much like Johnny, Dana presents the source information to her audience in a way that touches a nerve. You can find Dana on: Twitter: @DanaDooDah YouTube, Rumble, & Instagram: @RottingJewels Check out Dana's link tree: https://linktr.ee/rottingjewels You can support the NEWSPASTE Podcast at: https://newspaste.com/home/support-newspaste/
The NEWSPASTE Podcast
In the NEWSPASTE Podcast, Johnny Vedmore explores some of the most censored and ignored topics on the planet. Join NEWSPASTE’s host, Johnny Vedmore, as he explores the thoughts and ideas that our modern society considers in some way taboo. Find more at NEWSPASTE.comIn the NEWSPASTE Podcast, Johnny Vedmore explores some of the most censored and ignored topics on the planet. Join NEWSPASTE’s host, Johnny Vedmore, as he explores the thoughts and ideas that our modern society considers in some way taboo. Find more at NEWSPASTE.com
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes