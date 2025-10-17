Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Samuel Abraham
Oct 18

Wasn't Darktrace the company behind the Microsoft bluescreens that led to hospital and airport operations freezing across many parts of the world during 2023? Sitting at the heart of the tech industry I believe that the concerted move to SaaS software and cloud since 2010 with over the top marketing was to sweep up global corporate data and recycle them through M16 CIA NSA and Mossad servers for predictive policing by the AI god! There are still some rare companies with the SaaS model that have kept customer data on their own servers but then they use multiple CIA Unit8200 spawned "middleware". I see the tech world cleaving in the near future with China creating or being forced to create its own alternatives for everything from operating systems to chips to middleware to ERP to consumer software. Yanis Varoufakis argues that this is the true reason for the coming war with China. And it is true.

Simply see what happened to the Ethiopian govt when it tried to privatise its state owned telecom network and hand it over to a consortium led by Chinese business - the CIA moved the cadaver eating vulture behind the Iraq war Jeff Feltman as head of strategy for Horn of Africa and he stoked a massive civil war using the Tigrayan satanist guerrillas against Abiy Ahmeds' govt which was installed by the US itself. Huge destruction happened including demolition of millennia old churches mass rapes and massacres. The Tigrayans called of the war when Abiy agreed to deny the Chinese consortium the right to take over the Ethiopian network and instead gave it to a consortium led by USAID - yes that permanent color revolutionary USAID that Mike Benz keeps exposing on X and Youtube.

Peter Wiggins
Oct 18

Many thanks Johnny an excellent article. just sent across another coffee...

