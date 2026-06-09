Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dee2757's avatar
Dee2757
2d

Johnny was across this story long ago..

😎🙏🏻

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Johnny Vedmore · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture