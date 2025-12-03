Johnny Vedmore's Substack

The Hidden Story Behind the Assassination of John Lennon - NEWSPASTE Podcast Replay

The Assassination of John Lennon shook the world, for a moment, and then everyone got on with their lives.
Johnny Vedmore
Dec 03, 2025

David Whelan wasn’t satisfied with the official story, so he’s made it his mission to track down the sources to reveal what really happened the night Mark Chapman saw John Lennon disappear into thin air.

Prepare yourself for a rocking podcast that will blow your mind.

This episode of the NEWSPASTE Podcast was originally released in 27 July 2023

Find David Whelan’s work at https://substack.com/@davidwhelan

And find his Instagram containing evidence from the case at https://www.instagram.com/assassinationoflennon/

Come to https://NEWSPASTE.com for more

