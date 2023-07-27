Johnny Vedmore's Substack

The NEWSPASTE Podcast
David Whelan - Imagine All The People Holding Lennon's Heart
David Whelan - Imagine All The People Holding Lennon's Heart

Jul 27, 2023

The Assassination of John Lennon shook the world, for a moment, and then everyone got on with their lives. However, David Whelan wasn't satisfied with the official story, so he's made it his mission to track down the sources in an attempt to reveal what really happened the night that Mark Chapman saw John Lennon disappear into thin air.

Prepare yourself for a rocking podcast that will blow you mind.

Find David Whelan's work at https://substack.com/@davidwhelan

And find his Instagram containing evidence from the case at https://www.instagram.com/assassinationoflennon/

You can support the NEWSPASTE Podcast and Johnny Vedmore's journalism at https://newspaste.com/home/support-newspaste/

