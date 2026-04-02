Nicole Junkermann’s name appears in the so-called Epstein Files over 4000 times. However, the German media has continued to be relatively silent about their countrywoman’s involvement with the infamous child trafficker, Jeffrey Edward Epstein. One German in particular was ready to defiantly break the silence and name she who cannot be named. Heiko Schöning, the German psycho-oncologist and activist who was arrested in the United Kingdom during lockdown protests, was the man to do the unthinkable on this occasion.

I met Heiko for the first time a few weeks before, during part of the trial of Bill Gates in Amsterdam. I was delighted to see him do something which a year ago had been totally unthinkable. Still, the mention of the German Epstein connection, Nicole Junkermann, was brief and part of a much more pressing issue facing all Germans. Nicole Junkermann and Jeffrey Epstein were both involved in an enterprise called originally Reporty Homeland Security, which was later renamed Carbyne 911. In 2019, I was the first reporter to reveal the links between Nicole Junkermann and Jeffrey Epstein, highlighting her involvement in Carbyne 911. In early 2020, I also reported on Peter Thiel's involvement in the enterprise and Jeffrey Epstein's investment. My work was soon targeted by Nicole Junkermann’s people. From 2020 to 2026, the release of the Epstein Files, specifically regarding Junkermann and Junkermann’s people targeting my journalism, made it seem very unlikely that she would be named in the German Parliament.

Carbyne911 isn’t separate from Palantir; it was a technology which was to become a facet of a New World Order digital panopticon, which will be inextricably linked to Palantir by design. The Carbyne 911 system, described as “...a plug-and-play solution that allows 911 callers to connect their smartphone features to the emergency operator so that the operator can make a better assessment of the emergency. Location data, audio, camera and video access can be shared, providing the operator with greater detail on the situation.” This unprecedented access to data would involve Palantir or one of its alternatives at every step of the process. Early reporting on Carbyne’s operation describes it as an Israeli enterprise, including the Daily Mail, which, in an article entitled ‘Israel launches world’s first distress service to accept video chats and texts,’ alludes to the homeland security aspect of the technology:

“The app works for both ‘simple’ emergencies, like a sick elderly relative, or a mass casualty incident, said Mr Bean, referring to a Palestinian attack in Tel Aviv last week. Had the emergency services been able to receive videos and, perhaps more importantly, the ability determine location of callers, he said, ‘no doubt we would have handled it differently’.”

Heiko Schöning and millions of Germans are currently very concerned by Peter Thiel’s Palantir slowly creeping into taking control of important aspects of the German system. As a federal parliamentary democracy made up of 16 individual states, there are a lot of places for Peter Thiel and other parts of the intelligence-linked Globalist neocon digital mafia to exploit.

Various German newspapers are skirting around the Junkermann case, seemingly somewhere between fear of strategic litigation and fear of real journalism. Still, Heiko Schöning has made a very important first step towards the collapse of Junkermann’s significant house of cards.

Thiel’s German Advance

Peter Thiel’s connections to Germany are both extremely significant and rather macabre. As I reported in the article Schwab and Thiel – Nuclear Apartheid, Peter Thiel’s German father, Klaus Thiel, was part of an unreported genocide of thousands of black men, women and children in apartheid South West South Africa, now Namibia. Peter grew up in Swakopmund, where the mostly German population still brandished swastikas and greeted each other with the classic salutes of the pre World War II-era Nazi Germany. Members of the local black population were sent into Klaus Thiel’s uranium mine with no safety equipment or protection for decades. They would then return to their families and friends who were also injured and killed from ingesting radiation.

Schwab and Thiel – Nuclear Apartheid Johnny Vedmore · October 1, 2025 In 1967, Peter Thiel’s father, Klaus Thiel, was an expert in open-pit mining. When Peter Thiel was still an infant, his father was recruited by the apartheid South African regime to work on their clandestine nuclear weapons program. However, Klaus Thiel was not the only German named Klaus at this time who was working on the secretive South African plan to develop a nuclear weapon. A young Klaus Schwab was also doing business with the South African regime on behalf of the Read full story

By the mid 1980s, Peter Thiel’s family had relocated to America, where he attended Stanford University. As one of the founding editors of the Stanford Review, Thiel became inextricably linked to the man funding the new magazine, Irving Kristol, the so-called “Grandfather of Neoconservatism”. Thiel clearly impressed the rising neoconservative elite who, during this period, were concentrating on systematising the use of Non-Governmental Organisations to cause colour revolutions in Soviet states on the brink of collapse. With clear intelligence links, Peter Thiel became the number one rising star in the design of the digital panopticon while it was still in its infancy.

If you trace Peter Thiel’s rise ever since he was taken under the wings of the leading neoconservatives with significant and direct links to the Central Intelligence Agency, the notion of “infiltration” is ever-present. In the past, the neoconservatives infiltrated countries with physical entities. However, as with the shift from kinetic to fifth-generation warfare, infiltration is no longer confined to the physical realm alone. The digital technocracy can only work if it is allowed to infiltrate every part of our society, and that is what programs such as Palantir and Carbyne911 are designed to do. They are not benign technologies designed by altruistic entities; they are active intelligence programs being created by the CIA and its mutualistic intelligence partners, including the Mossad.

The German people now face the digital iteration of the same neoconservative networks which they helped to fund. In the early 1970s, the German state funded the creation of the German Marshall Fund of the United States, a David Rockefeller organisation based at Harvard.

The GMF, which was headed by Guido Goldman, the son of the infamous Zionist and founder of modern Israel, Nahum Goldmann, was created to run a selection of leadership training programs out of the ashes of the CIA-funded Harvard program, Kissinger’s International Seminar. Essentially, the German government were financing the creation of an army of potential young global leaders to infiltrate Soviet states and lobby for the joint American/German interests. This agreement may have been useful while fighting Soviet propaganda; however, times have changed.

Palantir in Germany

Although Peter Thiel grew up in Swakopmund, he was born in Frankfurt, Germany, in 1967. Thiel holds German citizenship by birth, and we can assume, given his actions, that Germany is of great importance to his plans. Through Palantir Technologies' German subsidiary, Palantir Technologies GmbH, Peter Thiel remains linked to Germany via his company’s infiltration of German defence-tech organisations.

As Heiko Schöning drew attention to in the German Parliament, Palantir’s core activity in Germany involves what is described as “its Gotham data analytics platform”, which analyses large data sets for German law enforcement. As of 2025/26, Palantir Technologies' data analysis tools have been deployed in at least 4 of Germany’s 16 federal states.

The earliest adopter of Palantir’s tech was Hesse in 2017. North Rhine-Westphalia has signed a five-year contract with Palantir at a cost of €22 million plus extra costs for ongoing maintenance. Bavaria signed a framework agreement in around 2022, which will again last five years at a cost of around €26 million. Bavaria’s deal with Palantir may be the most concerning for all of Germany, as it allows other federal state agencies nationwide to access the program without separate procurements. By the middle of 2025, Palantir Technologies had been used in around 100 cases in Germany.

In March 2025, Klaus Schwab’s home state of Baden-Württemberg signed a €25 million contract, initially due to last for five years. The state parliament had to amend its police law in November 2025 to authorise its use.

Various politicians and activists have made the point that the German state isn’t simply selling access to unprecedented data to a company with significant links to American intelligence; they’re also paying the company large fees for the access. Palantir uses a dragnet approach to investigations, which relies on the surveillance of non-suspects and suspects alike. There is also a lack of sufficient legal safeguards, as with many technological solutions currently being introduced into everyday society.

Palantir’s CEO, Alex Karp, studied in Frankfurt, referred to the opposition to the technology as Germany sliding into “technological irrelevance and economic self-sabotage”, and stated in an interview with Handelsblatt:

“No one talks about Germany anymore, neither in the Middle East nor in Asia nor in America. For 100 years, the world admired German technology, but now there is nothing left of that. The country is falling behind technologically.”

Was Reporty Homeland Security An Advanced Version of Palantir?

In my first report in 2019 on Nicole Junkermann’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein, The Epstein Associate Nobody’s Talking About, I was captivated by the notion of Carbyne911. It was advertised as the next generation of emergency response. While investigating the company, one thing in particular became apparent: there was a gap between what they planned to achieve and what actually happened. Carbyne911 appeared to be the next stage of what they wanted Palantir to be. Originally, Carbyne was called Reporty Homeland Security, and that may have signalled their real intent.

Palantir is currently what the emergency services use to process large amounts of data; Carbyne is what comes next. When Palantir has contracts for all 16 federal states in Germany, the infiltration will be complete. It then becomes financially beneficial for the German state to consider a privatised police force which incorporates the technology by default.

Peter Thiel, Ehud Barak, Jeffrey Epstein and Nicole Junkermann were all invested in Carbyne911 for one reason in particular: It is seen as the future of policing. Palantir is the platform which future technology companies will use to algorithmically subjugate the citizens of Germany. It is one of the key starting blocks in the creation of the digital panopticon.

The march of Peter Thiel’s Palantir Technologies is not simply confined to Germany. The UK Government has major contracts with Thiel’s company, spending over £900 million on public-sector contracts. The UK Ministry of Defence has various deals with Palantir, including a “Strategic Partnership” signed in September 2025. The technology is also embedded in the UK nuclear threat deterrent system. The NHS, the Cabinet Office, the Home Office, and the Met all use Palantir.

France’s domestic intelligence agency, DGSI, incorporates Palantir; it is widely used in Ukraine, Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Poland, Israel, Japan and South Korea. All have Palantir as part of their national infrastructure to some degree. It appears that every nation-state is bowing under the pressure of the oncoming Technocracy. They are all bending the knee while giving away their most precious modern commodity: public data.

Whether the German people want the Five Eyes intelligence agencies to have unlimited access to their private data is irrelevant; it is happening. Seemingly, without a fight.

Read Junkermann 1.0: The Epstein Associate Nobody’s Talking About

Read Junkermann 2.5: Epstein and Junkermann’s Secret Meeting With The SSCI

Read Junkermann 3.0: Model or Mossad

Read Junkermann 4.0: Daniel Korski’s Panopticon