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mary-lou's avatar
mary-lou
4d

the militarised police deployed in so many places is absolutely horrifying. good to read where that's coming from! a thin smile might be all that's left:

Carbyne "9/11".

the "Mr. Bean" mentioned above is really Eli Bean, director of Israel's Magen David Adom ambulance service - http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3495621/Emergency-services-finally-understand-smartphone-Israel-launches-world-s-distress-service-accept-video-chats-texts.html

he has an unfortunate last name though, reminding one immediately of Rowan Atkinson's iconic creation - https://i2-prod.mirror.co.uk/article22680930.ece/alternates/s1200/2_JS218423549.jpg

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Frances Leader's avatar
Frances Leader
4d

The international organised crime syndicate wants the same control and oversight of land as it has over the sea. Via Inmarsat since the 1980s, nothing and nobody moved on the sea without attracting attention. Every port and airport is connected via satellite to a central computer hub in the City of London. Palantir and Carbynne 911 is building towards achieving the same surveillance cover for everything that moves on land.

Junkermann, Epstein, Theil and many more technobrats are employed to get the job done.

https://francesleader.substack.com/p/origins-of-total-surveillance

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