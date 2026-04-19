DIE PALANTIR! with Johnny Vedmore

Jeffrey Epstein’s close associate, love interest, business partner and good friend, Nicole Junkermann, was finally named in the German parliament, as Peter Thiel advances on home territory.
Read DIE PALANTIR - https://newspaste.com/2026/04/02/die-palantir-junkermann-thiel/
Read Schwab and Thiel: Nuclear Apartheid - https://newspaste.com/2025/10/30/schwab-and-thiel-nuclear-apartheid/
Read Nicole Junkermann 3.0: Model or Mossad? - https://newspaste.com/2020/03/15/nicole-junkermann-3-0-model-or-mossad/
Epstein & Junkermann’s Secret Meeting with the SSCI - https://newspaste.substack.com/p/epstein-and-junkermanns-secret-meeting
The Epstein Associate Nobody’s Talking About (2019)
Epstein & Junkermann: September 1, 2002 (2019)
YouTube’s Schizophrenic Defamation Policy Goes Out The Window For Nicole Junkermann
Junkermann’s Strategic Lawfare Aimed At Substack Turns Farcical
The Epstein Vatican Connection: Johnny Vedmore’s License to Rome
BEHAVE!
Find all Johnny’s links - https://linktr.ee/johnnyvedmore