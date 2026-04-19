Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Johnny Vedmore's Substack

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DIE PALANTIR! with Johnny Vedmore

Junkermann, Thiel and Epstein's Connection, and Palantir's German Advance.
Johnny Vedmore's avatar
Johnny Vedmore
Apr 19, 2026

Jeffrey Epstein’s close associate, love interest, business partner and good friend, Nicole Junkermann, was finally named in the German parliament, as Peter Thiel advances on home territory.

Read DIE PALANTIR - https://newspaste.com/2026/04/02/die-palantir-junkermann-thiel/

Read Schwab and Thiel: Nuclear Apartheid - https://newspaste.com/2025/10/30/schwab-and-thiel-nuclear-apartheid/

Read Nicole Junkermann 3.0: Model or Mossad? - https://newspaste.com/2020/03/15/nicole-junkermann-3-0-model-or-mossad/

Epstein & Junkermann’s Secret Meeting with the SSCI - https://newspaste.substack.com/p/epstein-and-junkermanns-secret-meeting

The Epstein Associate Nobody’s Talking About (2019)

Epstein & Junkermann: September 1, 2002 (2019)

YouTube’s Schizophrenic Defamation Policy Goes Out The Window For Nicole Junkermann

Junkermann’s Strategic Lawfare Aimed At Substack Turns Farcical

The Epstein Vatican Connection: Johnny Vedmore’s License to Rome

BEHAVE!

Find all Johnny’s links - https://linktr.ee/johnnyvedmore

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