It took me a long time to get a clear reason why Ditto Music flagged my album “You Are In My Head”, and refused to release it. They had originally stated:

“In compliance with music platform guidelines your release contains content that is deemed insensitive or showing political or cultural bias. For this reason we are unable to distribute your content to stores.”

At the start of this process, Ditto Music only used relatively blanket terms like “deemed insensitive” or “showing political or cultural bias”. However, there are ten tracks on You Are In My Head, and nine of them are not the problem. Ditto Music are refusing to release the entire album because they deemed one track to be culturally or racially biased or insensitive, yet they refused to state the issue directly. Ditto wasn’t only refusing to release it, they took the time to flag it, too. This meant that I could not resubmit the tracks. There was no attempt to mediate, communicate the issues, or overcome the problem. Ditto Music was Orwellian during our communication. But I deal with Orwellian censorship on a daily basis.

Dear Ditto Music Support Team,

I am writing in response to your recent notification rejecting one of my album releases, citing compliance with music platform guidelines. The message stated: “In compliance with music platform guidelines your release contains content that is deemed insensitive or showing political or cultural bias. For this reason we are unable to distribute your content to stores.”

As a professional journalist with expertise in the history of the Middle East region, I am releasing this album as part of my artistic expression addressing current global events, including the ongoing situation in Palestine. I believe this falls under the right to free artistic expression, which is protected under various international and national laws. For instance, Article 10 of the European Convention on Human Rights, incorporated into UK law via the Human Rights Act 1998, states: “Everyone has the right to freedom of expression. This right shall include freedom to hold opinions and to receive and impart information and ideas without interference by public authority and regardless of frontiers.” Similarly, Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights affirms: “Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; this right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers.”

I note that thousands of artists distribute music through Ditto that contains political or cultural perspectives, and if Ditto Music supports free expression, it should allow such content, provided it does not violate laws or incite harm. In this context, the album addresses documented events, including the findings of a United Nations Commission of Inquiry. Their September 2025 report concluded that Israel has committed genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. This is the strongest finding by a UN body on the issue to date, though a formal legal determination of genocide can only be made by a competent national or international court.

The album in question contains 10 songs, and I suspect the issue relates specifically to the track titled “Evil Israeli Warmachine (Genocide Edition).” However, your notification provided no detailed instructions or specifics on which elements are deemed insensitive or biased. Could you please provide precise information on:

What specific content (e.g., lyrics, title, artwork, or other elements) in the release is considered politically or culturally biased or insensitive?

Which music platform guidelines are being referenced, and how does the content violate them?

Additionally, rather than rejecting the entire release, why was it not flagged for editing or partial removal? This would allow the non-offending tracks to proceed to distribution while addressing any concerns.

Regarding your policies, I have reviewed Ditto Music’s Terms & Conditions, which emphasise that submitted works must not include material that is defamatory of any party or obscene, and that Ditto may refuse distribution if content is deemed illegal, fraudulent, or in violation of your terms or those of your partners. If the rejection is based on potential defamation or partner platform rules, please clarify this, as the content is an artistic commentary on verified international reports and does not meet the legal threshold for defamation or obscenity.

I appreciate your assistance in resolving this matter promptly, as I have four other albums scheduled for release before Christmas and wish to ensure compliance moving forward. Please let me know if any modifications can be made to allow distribution.

Thank you for your understanding and support.

Best regards,

Johnny Vedmore

It wasn’t long before Ditto Music replied; however, they still refused to tell me what the specific issue was. I assumed that they were scrambling for a reason to ban a pro-Palestinian protest song by using bland terminology while avoiding giving any details. Their email response stated:

Concerning your inquiry about the specific elements that prompted the review, we are unable to provide detailed information due to our guidelines. However, your release contained content considered insensitive or exhibiting political or cultural bias, which is not allowed on the music platforms.

For your upcoming releases before Christmas, I recommend removing any sensitive or political content from the lyrics, as such material is restricted by music stores.

I understand this is not the outcome you were hoping for, particularly considering the journalistic nature of your work. However, as a music distributor, we are obligated to adhere to the guidelines set by the stores.

The major issue remained, Ditto Music were giving no clear reason why they were refusing to release the entire album. They continued to blame the stores. Regardless, the original version of the song “Evil Israeli Warmachine” had already been released and distributed in 2020 via Ditto Music under the title “EIW”. The song was already available on all platforms in all countries. There had been no restrictions, no refusals from any of the online stores, and there was no legitimate reason why this release couldn’t be distributed.

I had to raise the heat on the complaint. Clearly, I was being denied my right of artistic expression. I could find no legitimate reason why anything had changed between the time of the original release of EIW in 2020 and now. Nothing had materially changed. Except for the genocide in Gaza.

Subject: Demand for Reinstatement of Rejected Track, Detailed Explanation of Policy Changes, and Subject Access Request under UK GDPR

Dear Illia and Ditto Music Legal/Support Team,

I am writing in response to your email dated November 20, 2025, regarding the rejection of my track “Evil Israeli Warmachine” from my upcoming album. Your explanation is wholly inadequate and fails to address the fundamental inconsistency in Ditto’s handling of this content. I demand an immediate reversal of this decision, a full and detailed explanation of the purported issues, and compliance with my legal rights under data protection law.

To reiterate the facts: This track was originally released through Ditto Music in 2020 under the abbreviated title “EIW” as part of my single “The Censorial.” It has been available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music, without any issues, flags, or removals for over five years. No platform has ever raised concerns about its content, and it remains accessible worldwide to this day. Ditto itself facilitated that distribution, which directly contradicts your claim that the rejection is “based on music platform policies rather than our own content guidelines.” If the platforms had any genuine restrictions against this material, it would not still be live on their services. This is clearly a unilateral decision by Ditto Music, not the stores, and your attempt to shift responsibility is unacceptable and misleading.

I insist that you immediately reinstate the track for distribution and allow the full album to proceed without further obstruction. There is no legitimate basis for blocking a song that Ditto has already successfully distributed and which continues to comply with platform standards. Your refusal to do so appears arbitrary, potentially discriminatory, and in violation of your obligations as a distributor to act fairly and transparently toward artists.

Furthermore, I demand a detailed, point-by-point explanation of:

What has fundamentally changed in Ditto’s policies, the platforms’ guidelines, or the track itself since its 2020 release that now justifies rejection. Provide specific references to any updated platform rules, including dates of implementation and exact clauses that allegedly apply

The precise elements in the lyrics, title, or metadata of the current version that Ditto deems “insensitive or exhibiting political or cultural bias,” and how these differ from the 2020 “EIW” version that Ditto approved and distributed.

Any internal communications, reviews, or decision-making processes at Ditto that led to this rejection, including who was involved and on what basis, the entire release was flagged rather than addressing the single track.

Evidence of any communications with streaming platforms regarding this track or my content, to confirm whether this is indeed a platform-driven issue or Ditto’s internal choice.

Your previous response that “we are unable to provide detailed information due to our guidelines” is not a valid excuse. As a UK-based company, Ditto Music is subject to legal obligations that supersede your internal policies. Under the Consumer Rights Act 2015, you must provide services with reasonable care and skill, and your opaque rejection process breaches this by denying me the information needed to understand and rectify the issue. Moreover, if this decision stems from bias or undue caution, it may constitute unfair contract terms or discrimination, exposing Ditto to potential claims.In addition, pursuant to Article 15 of the UK General Data Protection Regulation (UK GDPR), I am exercising my right of access. This is a formal Subject Access Request (SAR) for all personal data held or processed by Ditto Music relating to me, my account, and this matter. This includes, but is not limited to:

All records of my personal data shared with third parties, such as streaming platforms, reviewers, or any other entities involved in the distribution or rejection process.

Logs, emails, notes, or other documents detailing the review and rejection of my release, including any automated or manual decision-making processes.

Any profiling, flagging, or categorization of my content or account based on political, cultural, or other sensitive attributes.

Confirmation of whether my data has been used in any automated decision-making that led to this outcome, and if so, meaningful information about the logic involved (as per Article 22 UK GDPR).

Under UK GDPR, you must respond to this SAR without undue delay and within one month (extendable by two months only if complex, with notification). The response must be provided free of charge unless the request is manifestly unfounded or excessive. Failure to comply will result in a formal complaint to the UK Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), and I reserve the right to pursue further legal remedies, including compensation for any damages caused by unlawful processing or withholding of my data.

This situation is not merely “frustrating” – it is a serious impediment to my professional work as an artist and journalist, potentially causing financial loss and reputational harm. I expect a full response, including reinstatement of the track, within 7 business days. Provide a reference number for this matter upon acknowledgement.

Yours sincerely,

Johnny Vedmore

Johnny Vedmore/Digital Johnny

Again, Ditto Music’s resident AI, as unhelpful as ever, came back with a soulless response to an official legal request, stating:

Hi, I`m Olha, thank you for your reply and detailed explanation!

Please be advised that every distribute have their own agreements with the platforms, and we are unable to provide the users with the direct requirements from the stores. But we also have to follow their guidelines.

As the rules were set from the stores, we are unable to proceed with your release to avoid any issues.

Hope for your understanding!💙

Between then and now, there was a further exchange of 5/6 emails, in which I demanded to be escalated to a human response. At one point, the AI even claimed that they were human, stating: “I can also assure you that I am a human support member of Ditto Music.” However, the unprofessional inclusion of love hearts and smiley faces throughout the interaction betrayed the automatic and inhuman nature of conversation. The final straw was Ditto Music telling me, “Please be advised that the whole release will be flagged, even if such materials are present in one song only.” Within law, artistic expression is protected, and sanctioning unrelated songs because Ditto Music disagree with the political statement of one song on an album is an ongoing punitive measure which impacts the release of an album that is politically benign, sans the one song. They also claimed that: “However, as far as I can see, the track(s) in the question were not distributed by us earlier.” My response did not come with a formal greeting:

You are not telling me what has been flagged. You're saying all my songs are refused on one album, but you are still not saying why definitively. You are not communicating the issue at all.

You can’t even do a simple check. Here is the track, previously distributed by you to all stores on 2020: https://amazon.com/music/player/tracks/B08FKH8YQZ

No platform refused it. It is on every platform. It is Ditto Music that is refusing to release it, and it’s clearly a politically motivated censoring of music.

You didn’t censor the song before Israel started committing genocide, and the only thing that’s changed since is the blatant genocide of over 100 thousand women and children. So, you’re supporting that process.

Your explanation that the stores won’t accept “political or culturally bias” songs is ridiculous. ALL OF THE STORES DO!

You’re lying and the only thing Ditto Music is supporting is genocide.

I want proper answers. I hope you know that I’m a journalist covering censorship and that all this is being documented. In the past, I have interviewed Frank Romano who led the ICCJ’s prosecution of Israel, I’m soon meeting with the Vatican’s Bishop Mercanzin to discuss Gaza, and I’m the founder of NEWSPASTE.com, as well as previously working for UnlimitedHangout with Whitney Webb, Vocal Media and TNT.

I am not going away. This is blatant censorship by Ditto Music itself. You can’t blame this on the stores; they have previously accepted the songs and your company hasn’t tried to send it to the stores to see if it were rejected. It is Ditto Music that has made the decision to censor an anti genocide protest song.

I want a clear answer. You can’t “flag” an entire album and prevent me releasing it while never clearly saying what the issue is. That’s insane. You have to explain in words what the problem is and why you won’t release it. And what you say must be true.

Again, I warn you, this is all being documented

Ditto Music is on the wrong side of history on this occasion. You don’t seem to understand what you’re doing. You’re currently using provable lies and illogical rationale to censor music on behalf of a genocidal state.

I want an explanation, and you’re not explaining. You can’t even say what part of the album is an issue, instead, you’re flagging the entire album. That’s like book burning. You don’t like one line, so you’ll burn them all. Have you ever read 1984?

I expect a detailed response from a human. The last response was the only one that wasn’t AI generated. I want actual detail, as a censor, describing what and why you’re censoring this material. I deserve an explanation, and so far the release of my album has been postponed because you’re censoring something on it, won’t tell me what it is, and have censored all songs as a solution.

That’s insane!

I expect an immediate response. Refusing to give me answers will just lead to more communication.

Yours sincerely

Johnny Vedmore

The response from Ditto Music was the first human interaction I believe I had, after 15 emails plus interaction, they finally got the humans to respond. Ditto stated:

Good day, Johnny, thank you for getting back to me!

I’ve reached out to our responsible team about this matter. Please allow some time for doing this, I will inform you as soon as I get any reply.

Thanks for your patience!🙏🏻

However, the humans at Ditto Music were also disappointing in their response. In fact, they used German laws against Nazi propaganda as a reason.

Good morning, Johnny, I appreciate your patience while waiting for the reply!

I’ve just received the response from our appropriate team, and I’m on my way to provide you with the details.

Your release contains references and direct wording to Nazism which is strictly prohibited by stores (regardless of the context) as it may result in your content being editorially hidden by platforms under the Strafgesetzbuch law: 1.15. Nazi Propaganda. Content will be hidden using the reason Refusal. Content must not depict Nazi symbolism as restricted by the Strafgesetzbuch section 86a if the content is cleared for sale in Germany (DE), Austria (AT), Switzerland (CH), or any other country or region that restricts Nazi propaganda. Therefore the status of your release has been changed to inactive.

Hope this clarifies!

This was a clear lie. Ditto Music stated incorrectly that “references and direct wording to Nazism which is strictly prohibited by stores (regardless of the context)”. In reality, the context is key and the use of the terms related to the word “Nazi” are not “strictly prohibited by stores (regardless of the context)”. That’s actually an extremely misleading and provably inaccurate legal statement from Ditto Music, which, to my astonishment, clearly ignores artistic expression. It is also false because the original version of the work has been available in Germany without restriction and no issues since 2020.

Seeing as Ditto Music are invoking laws which prevent “Nazi Propaganda” as one of the mechanisms for banning my music, they’re, ergo, accusing me of creating pro Nazi content. The accusations now have a negative consequence on my reputation as well as incorrectly portraying my art and refusing me the right of artistic expression. It’s time to get legal. My responses from now on will have a more legal tone:

Subject: Formal Objection – Wrongful Rejection of “You Are In My Head”

Ref: Your rejection email citing “Nazi Propaganda” / Strafgesetzbuch

Dear Ditto Music Compliance Team,

I refer to your decision to set my album “You Are In My Head” to inactive on the grounds that the track “Evil Israeli Warmachine” contains “references and direct wording to Nazism which is strictly prohibited by stores (regardless of the context)” under alleged German law.

This justification is factually unsustainable for the following reasons:

The identical recording, containing the identical lyric “Netanyahu is a Nazi, I’ll compare the two”, was distributed by Ditto Music in 2020 under the title “EIW” (The Censorial – single, UPC/EAN 5059435399017).

That release has remained publicly available and fully streamable in Germany on every major store (Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, YouTube Music, etc.) for five continuous years without any takedown, geo-block, or warning under § 86a or § 130 StGB.

Numerous releases containing the word “Nazi” in the title or chorus are simultaneously distributed and sold in Germany without restriction, including (all currently live on Spotify/Amazon.de):

Dead Kennedys – “Nazi Punks Fuck Off”

Chumbawamba – “The Day the Nazi Died”

Roger Taylor (Queen) – “Nazis 1994”

Cheap Perfume – “It’s Okay (To Punch Nazis)”

Your assertion that the mere mention of the word “Nazi” (in a clearly condemnatory political context) constitutes prohibited “Nazi propaganda” under German law is legally incorrect and represents a misuse of the Strafgesetzbuch that does not reflect actual enforcement practice or the artistic exemption expressly provided in § 86a StGB.

By publicly associating my work with “Nazi propaganda” while rejecting an identical lyric that you yourselves have successfully distributed in Germany since 2020, you are causing unwarranted and demonstrably false reputational harm.

I therefore require you to:

(a) reinstate the album “You Are In My Head” to active status and proceed with distribution without further delay, or

(b) provide a written explanation, with specific reference to any store policy or legal opinion, that justifies treating the same lyric differently in 2025 from the manner in which Ditto treated it in 2020.

Should you maintain the rejection, I reserve all rights, including the right to treat the continued implication that my work constitutes pro-Nazi propaganda as defamatory.

I look forward to your confirmation of reinstatement ASAP.

Yours sincerely,

Johnny Vedmore

John Oliver Lewis Vemore

27 November 2025

I await the response from Ditto Music. The album You Are In My Head was meant to be released tomorrow alongside The Zombie Baby Collection of three albums. However, Ditto Music instead claim that comparing Benjamin Netanyahu to a Nazi is deemed pro-Nazi propaganda.