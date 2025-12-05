Synopsis: This is the third time I have had Johnny Vedmore on the show, and every conversation with him is a journey. Johnny has a rare mix of passion, clarity, and historical insight that forces you to rethink everything you think you know. We talk about how the past reveals the future, how technology and AI are reshaping global power, and how old systems of control are beginning to crack.

At the heart of it, this episode is about recognising the chains of the present, understanding the lessons of the past, and finding the courage to push back against injustice.

