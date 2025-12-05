Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Renee Green's avatar
Renee Green
2h

ugh can't stand doc malik. He treats people very poorly but acts like everything is hunky dory... https://www.farsideoffringe.ca/p/marketing-101?r=paf6o&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Johnny Vedmore · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture