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Domenic Scarcella - Are You a Citizen or a Neighbour, Soldier?

Johnny Vedmore and Domenic Scarcella sit down for an enthralling conversation about the differences between being a Good Neighbour and a Good Citizen.
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Johnny Vedmore
Mar 17, 2026
∙ Paid

Domenic Scarcella is an author who has used his knowledge of Christianity to explain the difference between being a good citizen and being a good neighbour. Even though this conversation has a religious subtext, it is based on a truth that exists whether or not we live in a religious society. There is a big difference between the roles of a citizen and …

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