Domenic Scarcella is an author who has used his knowledge of Christianity to explain the difference between being a good citizen and being a good neighbour. Even though this conversation has a religious subtext, it is based on a truth that exists whether or not we live in a religious society. There is a big difference between the roles of a citizen and …
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Domenic Scarcella - Are You a Citizen or a Neighbour, Soldier?
Johnny Vedmore and Domenic Scarcella sit down for an enthralling conversation about the differences between being a Good Neighbour and a Good Citizen.
Mar 17, 2026
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The NEWSPASTE Podcast
In the NEWSPASTE Podcast, Johnny Vedmore explores some of the most censored and ignored topics on the planet. Join NEWSPASTE’s host, Johnny Vedmore, as he explores the thoughts and ideas that our modern society considers in some way taboo. Find more at NEWSPASTE.comIn the NEWSPASTE Podcast, Johnny Vedmore explores some of the most censored and ignored topics on the planet. Join NEWSPASTE’s host, Johnny Vedmore, as he explores the thoughts and ideas that our modern society considers in some way taboo. Find more at NEWSPASTE.com
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