Ivan M. Paton
1h

Great article Johnny,

thank you for the enormous work and research that underpins it.

Your point about the policy of training the leaders of the future - which is the Young Global Leaders program - six years - I think is key to understanding the full global implementation of Davos's Disinformation and Double Talk - they clearly have a well defined language and vocabularly of words that have hidden meanings -

Just before this policy of 1967 I think you said it was, Bernard Russell published: The Impact of Science on Society - where he pointed out the origins of double talk that the elites were already using.

He said the greatest importance of Karl Marx was that he had redefined the meaning of philosophy from the study and understanding and reporting on the world to be the study of ALTERING THE WORLD - which is exactly what the Communist Manifesto's 10 planks are all about.

In addition Russell pointed out that they had redefined 'science' - to be "the Science™' which he defined as SOCIAL ENGINEERING, and so it justified any pseudoscience that served this agenda of the elites, which he defined as 'those who are rich and privileged' read the European aristocracy, or as I like to say the Zion Imperial Aristocracy of monarchies, bankers, and billionaires -

Russell also redefined 'truth' to be 'the Truth™' meaning any propaganda that serves the elites, justifying it as serving their agendas.

And he lastly he redefined "theory" to mean anything that served the elites and will be taken as facts - and in fact the entire house of cards of the western world is run on theories from A to Z - psueoscience and quackery.

In this 1952 book Russell was VERY CLEAR about the purposes of it all - which was a worldwie global scientific dictatorship - aka World Government - for the express purposes of maintaining control over everyone and everything for the express purposes of serving the richest elites in the world - and he was VERY CLEAR about their desire to STERILIZE 95% of the world's male population and 70% of the worlds female population - and at some point in the book he actually states that NET ZERO is NET ZERO BIRTH RATE - to stabilize the world's population.

It's a pretty EVIL book - but of course Wikepedia celebrates Bertrand Russell as one of the British establishments greatest philosophers because the British establishment is a large part of the core EVIL THAT RULES MANKIND.

Cheers

Ivan M. Paton

Oscar
2d

Now work Johnny

