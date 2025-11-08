0:00 -1:21:13

The World Economic Forum wasn’t simply the brainchild of Klaus Schwab, but was actually born out of a CIA-funded Harvard program headed by Henry Kissinger and pushed to fruition by John Kenneth Galbraith and the “real” Dr Strangelove, Herman Kahn. This is the fascinating story of the real men who recruited Klaus Schwab, helping him establish the World Economic Forum, and who taught him to stop worrying and love the bomb.

The World Economic Forum’s recorded history has been manufactured to appear as though the organisation was a strictly European creation, but this isn’t so. In fact, Klaus Schwab had an elite American political team working in the shadows that aided him in creating the European-based globalist organisation. If you have a decent knowledge of Klaus Schwab’s history, you will know that he attended Harvard in the 1960s, where he met then-Professor Henry A. Kissinger, a man with whom Schwab formed a lifelong friendship. But, as with most information from the annals of the World Economic Forum’s history books, what you’ve been told is not the whole story. In fact, Kissinger recruited Schwab at the International Seminar at Harvard, which the US Central Intelligence Agency had funded. Although this funding was exposed in the year in which Klaus Schwab left Harvard, the connection has gone largely unnoticed – until now.

My research indicates that the World Economic Forum is not a European creation. In reality, it is instead an operation which emanates from the public policy grandees of the Kennedy, Johnson and Nixonian eras of American politics; all of whom had ties to the Council on Foreign Relations and the associated “Round Table” Movement, with a supporting role played by the Central Intelligence Agency.

There were three extremely powerful and influential men, including Kissinger, who led Klaus Schwab towards their ultimate goal of achieving complete American Empire-aligned global domination through the creation of social and economic policies. In addition, two of the men played a crucial role in manufacturing the ever-present threat of global thermonuclear war. By examining these men within the broader geopolitical context of the period, I will demonstrate how their paths intersected and converged during the 1960s, how they recruited Klaus Schwab through a CIA-funded program, and how they were the primary driving force behind the establishment of the World Economic Forum.

Henry A. Kissinger

Heinz Alfred Kissinger was born in Bavaria, Germany, on 27 May 1923 to Paula and Louis Kissinger. The family had been one of many Jewish families fleeing persecution in Germany to arrive in America in 1938. Kissinger changed his first name to Henry at 15 years old when arriving in America by way of a brief emigration to London. His family initially settled in Upper Manhattan, with the young Henry Kissinger attending George Washington High School. In 1942, Kissinger enrolled in the City College of New York, but in early 1943, he was drafted into the US Army. On 19 June 1943, Kissinger became a naturalised US citizen. He was soon assigned to the 84th Infantry Division, where the legendary Fritz Kraemer recruited him to work in the military intelligence unit of the division. Kraemer fought alongside Kissinger during the Battle of the Bulge and later became highly influential in American politics during the postwar era, influencing future politicians such as Donald Rumsfeld. Henry Kissinger described Kraemer as being “the greatest single influence on my formative years”, in a New Yorker article entitled, The Myth of Henry Kissinger, written in 2020.

The writer of that article, Thomas Meaney, describes Kraemer as:

“A Nietzschean firebrand to the point of self-parody—he wore a monocle in his good eye to make his weak eye work harder—Kraemer claimed to have spent the late Weimar years fighting both Communists and Nazi Brown Shirts in the streets. He had doctorates in political science and international law, and pursued a promising career at the League of Nations before fleeing to the US in 1939. He warned Kissinger not to emulate “cleverling” intellectuals and their bloodless cost-benefit analyses. Believing Kissinger to be “musically attuned to history,” he told him, “Only if you do not ‘calculate’ will you really have the freedom which distinguishes you from the little people.””

Henry Kissinger, Klaus Schwab and Ted Heath at the 1980 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting

During World War II, whilst Kissinger was serving in the U.S. Counter-Intelligence Corps, he was promoted to the rank of sergeant. He went on to serve in the Military Intelligence Reserve for many years after peace was declared. During that period, Kissinger took charge of a team hunting down Gestapo officers and other Nazi officials who had been labelled as “saboteurs”. After the war, in 1946, Kissinger was reassigned to teach at the European Command Intelligence School, a position he continued to work in as a civilian after officially leaving the army.

In 1950, Kissinger graduated from Harvard with a degree in political science, where he studied under William Yandell Elliott, who was eventually a political advisor to six US presidents and also served as a mentor to Zbigniew Brzezinski and Pierre Trudeau, among others. Yandell Elliott, along with many of his star pupils, served as the key connectors between the American national security establishment and the British “Round Table” movement, embodied by organisations such as Chatham House in the UK and the Council on Foreign Relations in the United States. They also sought to impose global power structures shared by Big Business, the political elite and academia. Kissinger continued to study at Harvard, earning his MA and PhD degrees at the prestigious university, while also attempting to forge a career path in intelligence, reportedly seeking recruitment as an FBI spy during this period.

In 1951, Kissinger was employed as a consultant for the Army’s Operations Research Office, where he was trained in various forms of psychological warfare. This awareness of psyops was reflected in his doctoral work during the period. His work on the Congress of Vienna and its consequences invoked thermonuclear weapons as its opening gambit, which also made an otherwise dull piece of work a little more interesting. By 1954, Kissinger was hoping to become a junior professor at Harvard, but, instead, the dean of Harvard at the time, McGeorge Bundy – another pupil of William Yandell Elliott- recommended Kissinger to the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR). At the CFR, Kissinger started managing a study group on nuclear weapons. From 1956 to 1958, Kissinger also became the Director of Special Studies for the Rockefeller Brothers Fund (David Rockefeller was vice-president of the CFR during this period), as well as going on to direct multiple panels to produce reports on national defence, which gained international attention. In 1957, Kissinger solidified his position as a leading Establishment figure on thermonuclear war with the publication of Nuclear Weapons and Foreign Policy, a book he authored for the Council on Foreign Relations and published by Harper & Brothers.

In December of 1966, the Assistant Secretary of State for European Affairs, John M Leddy, announced the formation of a 22-man panel of advisors to help “shape European policy”. The five most prominent actors of this panel of advisors included: Henry A Kissinger representing Harvard, Robert Osgood of the Washington Center of Foreign Policy Research (funded by Ford, Rockefeller and Carnegie money), Melvin Conant of Rockefeller’s Standard Oil, Warner R Schilling of Columbia University, and Raymond Vernon, who was also of Harvard. The other people on the panel included four members of the Council on Foreign Relations, Shepard Stone of the Ford Foundation, and the rest were a mix of representatives from leading American universities. The formation of this panel could be seen as laying the proverbial foundation stone, marking the American branch of the “Round Table” establishment’s intent to create an organisation similar to the World Economic Forum, where Anglo-American imperialists shaped European policies at their discretion.

Post-war Europe was at a vital stage of its development, and the mighty American Empire was beginning to see opportunities in the rebirth of Europe and the emerging identity of its younger generation. In late December of 1966, Kissinger was one of the twenty-nine “American authorities on Germany” to sign a statement declaring that “recent state elections in West Germany do not indicate a rebirth of Nazism”. The document, also signed by the likes of Dwight Eisenhower, was meant to signal that Europe was starting afresh and was meant to begin putting the horrors of European wars in the past. Some of the people involved in creating the aforementioned document were those who had already been externally influencing European policy from abroad. Notably, one of the signatures alongside Kissinger and Eisenhower was Prof. Hans J Morgenthau, who was also representing the Council on Foreign Relations at the time. Morgenthau had famously written a paper entitled, Scientific Man versus Power Politics, and argued against an “overreliance on science and technology as solutions to political and social problems”.

In February 1967, Henry Kissinger targeted European policymaking as having been the reason for a century of war and political turmoil on the continent. In a piece entitled, Fuller Investigation, printed in the New York Times, Kissinger stated that a work by Raymond Aron, Peace and War. A Theory of International Relations had remedied some of these issues.

In this article, Kissinger wrote:

“In the United States the national style is pragmatic; the tradition until World War II was largely isolationist; the approach to peace and war tended to be absolute and legalistic. American writing on foreign policy has generally tended to fall into three categories: analyses of specific cases or historical episodes, exhortations justifying or resisting greater participation in international affairs, and investigations of the legal bases of world order.”

It was clear that Prof Henry A Kissinger had identified American involvement in European policy creation as being vital in the future peace and stability of the world. At this time, Kissinger was based at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Here, the future founder of the World Economic Forum, a young Klaus Schwab, caught the eye of Henry A Kissinger.

Kissinger was the executive director of the International Seminar, which Schwab often mentions when recollecting his time spent at Harvard. On 16 April 1967, it was reported that various Harvard programs had been receiving funding from the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). This included $135,000 of funding for Henry Kissinger’s International Seminar, funding which Kissinger claimed he was unaware had come from the US intelligence agency. The CIA’s involvement in funding Kissinger’s international seminar was exposed in a report by Humphrey Doermann, the assistant to Franklin L Ford, who was dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences. Humphrey Doermann’s report, written in 1967, only centred on the CIA funding from 1961 to 1966, but Kissinger’s International seminar, which had received the most funding out of all the CIA-funded Harvard programs, still ran through 1967. Klaus Schwab arrived at Harvard in 1965.

On 15 April 1967, The Harvard Crimson published an article, attributed to no author, concerning Doermann’s report that stated, “There were no strings attached to the aid, so the government could not directly influence research or prevent its results from being published.” The dismissive article, entitled CIA Financial Links, nonchalantly closes out by stating, “In any case, were the University to refuse to accept CIA research grants, the shadowy agency would have little trouble channelling its offers through another agency.” (agency being a pun meaning a form of intelligence).

The evidence suggests that Klaus Schwab was recruited by Kissinger into his circle of “Round Table” imperialists through a CIA-funded program at Harvard University. In addition, the year he graduated was also the year in which it was revealed to have been a CIA-funded program. This CIA-funded seminar introduced Schwab to the extremely well-connected American policy-makers who helped him create what became the most powerful European public policy institute, the World Economic Forum.

By 1969, Kissinger was serving as the head of the US National Security Council, a position that the sitting president, Richard Nixon, would “enhance the importance of” during his administration. Kissinger was Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs between 2 December 1968 and 3 November 1975, serving concurrently as Richard Nixon’s Secretary of State from 22 September 1973. Kissinger dominated the making of US foreign policy during the Nixon era, and the system he brought to the National Security Council sought to combine features of the systems previously implemented by Eisenhower and Johnson.

Henry Kissinger, who had been one of the people to manufacture tensions between thermonuclear powers over the previous two decades, was now to act as “peacemaker” during the Nixon period. He shifted his focus to the European stand-off, aiming to ease tensions between the West and Russia. He negotiated the Strategic Arms Limitation Talks (culminating in the SALT I treaty) and the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty. Kissinger was attempting to rebrand himself as a trusted statesman and diplomat.

In the second term of President Richard Nixon’s administration, their attention turned to relations with Western Europe. Richard Nixon described 1973 as being the “Year of Europe”. The United States’ focus was on supporting the states of the European Economic Community (EEC), which had become economic rivals to the US by the early 1970s. Kissinger grasped the “Year of Europe” concept and pushed an agenda, not only of economic reform, but also arguing to strengthen and revitalise what he considered to be the “decaying force”, the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO). Throughout this period, Kissinger also promoted global governance.

Years later, Henry Kissinger made the opening address of the World Economic Forum’s 1980 conference, telling the elites at Davos: “For the first time in history, foreign policy is truly global”.

John K. Galbraith

John Kenneth Galbraith (often referred to as Ken Galbraith) was a Canadian-American economist, diplomat, public policy maker, and Harvard intellectual. His impact on American history is extraordinary, and the consequences of his actions in the late 1960s alone are still being felt around the world today. In September 1934, Galbraith initially joined the faculty at Harvard University as an instructor with a salary of $2,400 per year. In 1935, he was appointed a tutor at John Winthrop House (commonly known as Winthrop House,) which is one of twelve undergraduate residential houses at Harvard University. In that same year, one of his first students was Joseph P. Kennedy Jr, with John F. Kennedy arriving two years later, in 1937. Soon after, the Canadian Galbraith became naturalised as a US citizen on 14 September 1937. Three days later, he married his partner, Catherine Merriam Atwater, a woman who, a few years before, had been studying at the University of Munich. There, she had lived in the same rooming house-dormitory as Unity Mitford, whose boyfriend was Adolf Hitler. After marrying, Galbraith travelled extensively in Eastern Europe, Scandinavia, Italy, France, and Germany. Galbraith had been due to spend a year as a research fellow at the University of Cambridge under the famed economist John Maynard Keynes. Still, Keynes’ sudden heart attack led to Galbraith’s new wife persuading him to study in Germany instead. During the summer of 1938, Galbraith studied German land policies under Hitler’s government.

The following year, Galbraith found himself involved in what was termed at the time, “the Walsh-Sweezy affair” – a US national scandal involving two radical instructors who had been terminated from Harvard. Galbraith’s connections with the affair resulted in his appointment at Harvard not being renewed.

Still from Galbraith’s interview with Charlie Rose

Galbraith took a demotion to work at Princeton, where he soon accepted an invitation from the National Resource Planning Board to be part of a review panel into New Deal spending and employment programs. It is this project which saw him first meet Franklin D. Roosevelt. In 1940, as France fell to Nazi forces, Galbraith joined the staff of the National Defense Advisory Committee at the request of FDR’s economic advisor, Lauchlin Curry. Although the committee was swiftly dissolved, Galbraith soon found himself appointed to the Office of Price Administration (OPA), where he headed the division responsible for price control. He was dismissed from the OPA on 31 May 1943. Fortune Magazine had already been trying to headhunt Galbraith as early as 1941, and soon scooped him up to join their staff as a writer.

The most significant shift in focus for Galbraith happened in 1945, the day after the death of Roosevelt. Galbraith left New York for Washington, where he was duly sent to London to assume a division directorship of the United States Strategic Bombing Survey, tasked with evaluating the overall economic effects of the wartime bombing. By the time he had arrived at Flensburg, Germany had already formally surrendered to the Allied forces, and Galbraith’s initial task changed. He accompanied George Ball and was part of the interrogation of Albert Speer. In this one move, Galbraith had gone from being a policy advisor dealing with statistics and projections concerned with pricing to the co-interrogator of a high-ranking Nazi war criminal. Speer had been in various important positions during the war, including as the Reich Minister of Armaments and War Production, one of the key men behind the organisation, maintenance and arming of every part of the Nazi Wehrmacht.

Soon after, Galbraith was sent to Hiroshima and Nagasaki to evaluate the effects of the bombing. In January 1946, John Kenneth Galbraith was involved in one of the defining moments of American economic history. He took part in the American Economic Association meetings in Cleveland, where, alongside Edward Chamberlin of Harvard and Clarence Ayres of Texas, he debated Frank Knight and other leading proponents of classical economics. This event marked the coming-out of Keynesian economics, which came to dominate post-war America.

In February 1946, Galbraith returned to Washington, where he was appointed director of the Office of Economic Security Policy. It is here, in September of 1946, that Galbraith was tasked with drafting a speech for the Secretary of State, William Byrnes, outlining American policy towards German reconstruction, democratisation, and eventual admission into the United Nations. Galbraith, who opposed the group of politicians at the time referred to as “the Cold Warriors”, resigned from his position in October of 1946, returning to Fortune Magazine. He was also awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom that same year. In 1947, Galbraith co-founded the organisation, Americans for Democratic Action, alongside others including Eleanor Roosevelt, Arthur Schlesinger Jr., and Ronald Reagan. In 1948, Galbraith returned to Harvard as a lecturer in Agricultural Forestry and Land-Use Policy. Soon after, he was installed as a Professor at Harvard.

By 1957, Galbraith was beginning to form a closer relationship with his former student John F. Kennedy, who was by then a junior senator for Massachusetts. The following year, JFK publicly declared Galbraith as the “Phileas Fogg of the academic world” after receiving a copy of Galbraith’s book, A Journey to Poland and Yugoslavia, where he examined socialist planning up close. In 1958, Galbraith published “The Affluent Society” to critical acclaim, coining terms such as “conventional wisdom” and the “dependence effect”. It is around this time that Galbraith became the Paul M. Warburg Chair in economics at Harvard. This is the same position he held when he was first introduced to a young Klaus Schwab.

By 1960, John Kenneth Galbraith had become an economic advisor to the Kennedy campaign. After Kennedy was elected President, Galbraith began staffing the new administration, famously being the man who recommended Robert S. McNamara for Secretary of Defense. In 1961, Kennedy named Galbraith as ambassador to India and, later in the year, Galbraith travelled to Vietnam, at the behest of the President, to give a second opinion on the Taylor-Rostow report. On Galbraith’s advice, Kennedy began to withdraw troops from Vietnam.

In 1963, Galbraith returned to the United States, refusing an offer from Kennedy to take up an ambassadorship in Moscow, so as to return to Harvard. On the day Kennedy was assassinated, Galbraith was in New York with the publisher of the Washington Post, Katharine Graham. Galbraith went straight to Washington and was the man who drafted the original version of the new President’s speech to the joint session of Congress. The year following JFK’s assassination, Galbraith returned to Harvard to develop a famous and highly popular course in Social Science that he went on to teach for the following decade. He retained his position as an advisor to President Johnson but dedicated the rest of the year to writing his final academic journals, focusing exclusively on economics.

By 1965, Galbraith had become increasingly louder in his opposition to the war in Vietnam, writing speeches and letters to the President. This rift persisted between Galbraith and Johnson, with Galbraith finally assuming the presidency of Americans for Democratic Action and going on to launch a national campaign against the Vietnam War entitled “Negotiations Now!” In 1967, the rift between Galbraith and Johnson only became wider when Senator Eugene McCarthy was persuaded by Galbraith to run against Johnson in the coming primary elections. Robert F. Kennedy was also hoping to recruit Galbraith to his own campaign, but although Galbraith had formed a close bond with the late JFK, he had not been so keen on Robert F. Kennedy’s distinctive style.

By the late 1960s, John K. Galbraith and Henry A. Kissinger were both considered to be two of the foremost lecturers, authors and educators in America. They were also both grandees at Harvard, Galbraith as the Paul M. Warburg Professor of Economics, and Kissinger as a Professor of Government, and the two men were focused on the creation of foreign policy for both America and the emerging new Europe. It was announced on 20 March 1968 that Kissinger and Galbraith were the first speakers of the spring session of what was referred to as the “Mandeville Lectures series”, due to take place at the University of California, San Diego. Galbraith’s speech was entitled, “Foreign Policy: The Cool Dissent”, whilst Kissinger’s speech was called “America and Europe: A New Relationship”.

Kissinger introduced Klaus Schwab to John Kenneth Galbraith at Harvard, and, as the 1960s came to a close, Galbraith helped Schwab make the World Economic Forum a reality. Galbraith flew to Europe, along with Herman Kahn, to help Schwab convince the European elite to back the project. At the first European Management Symposium/Forum (the original name/s of the WEF), John Kenneth Galbraith was the keynote speaker.

Herman Kahn

Herman Kahn was born in Bayonne, New Jersey, on 15 February 1922 to Yetta and Abraham Kahn. He was brought up in the Bronx with a Jewish upbringing, but later became an atheist. Throughout the 1950s, Khan wrote various reports at the Hudson Institute on the concept and practicality of nuclear deterrence, which subsequently became official military policy. He also compiled reports for official hearings, such as the Subcommittee on Radiation. It is in the primordial hysteria of the earliest years of the Cold War that Kahn was given the intellectual, and some may say ethical and moral, space to “think the unthinkable”. Khan applied game theory – the study of mathematical models of strategic interactions among rational agents – to wargame potential scenarios and outcomes concerning thermonuclear war.

In 1960, Kahn published The Nature and Feasibility of War and Deterrence, which studied the risks and subsequent impact of a thermonuclear war. The Rand Corporation sums up the kinds of deterrents discussed in Kahn’s work as: the deterrence of a direct attack, the use of strategic threats to deter an enemy from engaging in very provocative acts other than a direct attack on the United States, and, lastly, the acts that are prevented because the potential aggressor is afraid that the defender or others will take limited actions, military or non-military, to make the aggression unprofitable.

Herman Kahn (left) with Gerald Ford and Donald Rumsfeld

The following year, Princeton University Press first published Herman Kahn’s seminal work, On Thermonuclear War. This book had an enormous impact on the near and distant future of global politics and drove American Establishment politicians to create foreign policy specifically designed to counter the potential worst-case thermonuclear scenario. On the release of Kahn’s terrifying work, the Israeli-American sociologist and “communitarian”, Amitai Etzioni, was quoted as saying, “Kahn does for nuclear arms what free-love advocates did for sex: he speaks candidly of acts about which others whisper behind closed doors”.

Khan’s complex theories have often been erroneously paraphrased, with most of his work being impossible to sum up in just a sentence or two, and this is emblematic of his ideas concerning thermonuclear war. Kahn’s research team were studying a multitude of different scenarios, a constantly evolving, dynamic, multipolar world, and many unknowns.

Thermonuclear War had an instant and lasting impact, not only on geopolitics, but also on culture, as evidenced by a very famous movie released within a few years. 1964 saw the release of the Stanley Kubrick classic, Dr Strangelove, and from the moment of its release, and ever since, Khan has been referred to as the real Dr Strangelove. When quizzed about the comparison, Khan told Newsweek, “Kubrick is a friend of mine. He told me Dr Strangelove wasn’t supposed to be me.” But others pointed out the many affinities between Stanley Kubrick’s classic character and the real-life Herman Kahn.

In an essay written for the Council on Foreign Relations in July 1966, entitled, Our Alternatives in Europe, Kahn states:

“Existing U.S. policy has generally been directed to the political and economic as well as the military integration or unification of Western Europe as a means to European security. Some have seen unification as a step toward the political unity of the West as a whole, or even of the world. Thus, the achievement of some more qualified form of integration or federation of Europe, and of Europe with America, has also been held to be an intrinsically desirable goal, especially as national rivalries in Europe have been seen as a fundamentally disruptive force in modern history; hence their suppression, or accommodation in a larger political framework, is indispensable to the future stability of the world.”

This statement suggests that the preferred solution for future European/American relations was the creation of a European Union. Even more preferable to Kahn was the idea of creating a unified American and European superstate.

In 1967, Herman Kahn wrote one of the most important futurist works of the 20th century, The Year 2000: A Framework for Speculation on the Next Thirty-Three Years. In this book, co-authored by Anthony J Wiener, Khan and company predicted where we would be technologically at the end of the millennium. But there was another document released soon after Kahn’s The Year 2000, which had been written simultaneously. The document, entitled Ancillary Pilot Study for the Educational Policy Research Program: Final Report, aimed to outline the steps necessary to achieve the future society envisioned by Kahn in The Year 2000.

Under a section titled “Special Educational Needs of Decision-Makers”, the paper states: “The desirability of explicitly educated decision-makers so that they are better able, in effect, to plan the destiny of the nation, or to carry out the plans formulated through a more democratic process, should be very seriously considered. One facet of this procedure was the creation of a shared set of concepts, shared language, shared analogies, shared references…” He goes on to state in the same section that: “Universal re-teaching in the spirit of the humanistic tradition of Europe – at least for its comprehensive leadership group – might be useful in many ways.”

Upon examining the previously mentioned rhetoric, it becomes clear that Herman Kahn proposes undermining democracy by selectively training a specific group within society as potential leaders. These pre-selected individuals, groomed for power, would then have the authority to define the shared values of our society. Maybe Herman Kahn agreed with the World Economic Forum’s Young Global Leader scheme, which is the exact manifestation of his original suggestion.

In 1968, Herman Kahn was asked by a reporter what they did at the Hudson Institute. He said:

“We take God’s view. The President’s view. Big. Aerial. Global. Galactic. Ethereal. Spatial. Overall. Megalomania is the standard occupational hazard.” This was reportedly followed by Herman Kahn rising out of his chair, pointing his finger towards the sky and suddenly shouting out: ‘Megalomania, zoom!’”

In 1970, Kahn travelled to Europe with Galbraith to support Klaus Schwab’s recruitment drive for the first European Management Symposium. In 1971, Kahn was sitting centre stage to watch John Kenneth Galbraith’s keynote speech at the historic first session of the policy-making organisation, which eventually became the World Economic Forum.

In 1972, the Club of Rome published “The Limits to Growth”, which cautioned that the needs of the global population would exceed available resources by the year 2000. Kahn spent much of his final decade arguing against this idea. In 1976, Khan published a more optimistic view of the future, The Next 200 Years, which claimed that the potentials of capitalism, science, technology, human reason, and self-discipline were boundless. The Next 200 Years also dismissed pernicious Malthusian ideology by predicting that the planet’s resources set no limits to economic growth, but rather, human beings would “create such societies everywhere in the solar system and perhaps to the stars as well.”

Schwab’s Three Mentors

Kahn, Kissinger and Galbraith had become three of the most influential people in America with regard to thermonuclear deterrence, foreign policy creation, and public policy making, respectively. Most of the focus throughout these men’s careers had been on Europe and the Cold War. However, their varying roles in other important events of the period all have the potential to easily distract researchers from other, more subversive and well-hidden events.

These three powerful Americans were all linked with each other in various ways, but one interesting and notable thread in particular ties these men together during the period between 1966, with the creation of the Kissinger-led 22-man panel of advisors to help “shape European policy”, through to 1971, and the founding of the World Economic Forum. All three men were members of the Council on Foreign Relations, the American branch of the Anglo-American imperialist “Round Table” movement. Kissinger already had deep ties to the CFR, having been recruited by them straight after graduation. Galbraith had reportedly resigned his membership of the CFR in a “highly public way” in 1972, stating that the CFR was boring and telling a journalist, “Most of the proceedings involve a level of banality so deep that the only question they raise is whether one should sit through them.” Although there is no public date of when Galbraith became a member of the CFR, he had written for their publications from as early as July 1958, with “Rival Economic Theories in India” being printed in Foreign Affairs, the official CFR journal/magazine. Khan could also be found publishing some of his essays through the CFR, writing the piece “Our Alternatives in Europe” in July 1966, and “If Negotiations Fail” in July 1968, both whilst working as an official advisor to the State Department.

Before the 1960s, these three extremely influential American intellectuals had each been deeply involved in trying to understand the problems of a postwar Europe and mapping out the future of the war-stricken continent. Galbraith had travelled extensively throughout Europe, including studying policies in Germany during the Third Reich, and, after the collapse of Hitler’s Germany, Galbraith went on to study the Soviet system in much the same way. Galbraith’s influence over the future president, John F. Kennedy, from a very early age cannot be understated, and Galbraith was powerful enough to see JFK begin withdrawing troops from Vietnam on his recommendation. When Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas, Galbraith was the man to draft the incoming president’s initial address to the nation. Still, Galbraith was soon to be pushed off to the sidelines. During the turmoil of the 1960s, Galbraith became close to Henry Kissinger, both men being Harvard Professors, members of the CFR, and both men having the same goal of making Europe stable so that the Continent was well defended against any potential Soviet aggression.

To Galbraith and Kissinger, and also to the broader American political Establishment, Europe was the main threat to not only global stability, but also to the prevailing American hegemony in general. The relative stability in Europe during the postwar period was perceived as being due to the thermonuclear stand-off, and, from very early on, Kissinger identified this dynamic and began to manipulate the situation for the benefit of American supremacy. Henry Kissinger was not alone in trying to understand the complex dynamics at play in relation to thermonuclear deterrence and how it affected policy-making. Herman Kahn was the leading figure on thermonuclear strategic planning during the same period, and Kissinger’s work concerning the same subject matter from the mid-50s onward saw him cross paths with Kahn on many occasions.

Kahn offered Kissinger something which all politicians and policy makers crave, the ability to predict future events with relative accuracy. Kahn was a veritable prophet concerning the technological advancements of the not-so-distant future, and his work, although often stoic and bereft of human emotion, has stood up very well to the test of time. Kahn and Kissinger’s goals overlapped during the mid and late 1960s, and as the threat assessments Kahn made during this period became more optimistic, Kissinger saw Kahn’s work as being fundamental in offering a new future to the people of the world.

However, Henry Kissinger’s vision of the future was not of a free and fair society advancing into a “brave new world” together. Still, instead, Kissinger intended to create an image of the world which had been skewed by his own CFR-driven Establishment perspective. Although he attempted to rebrand himself as a true statesman, Kissinger continued to subvert not only foreign democratic processes but also to undermine the American system for the eventual benefit of a globalist agenda. When Kissinger first recognised Schwab as a potential future globalist leader, the relatively young German was soon introduced to Galbraith and Kahn. This coincided with Kahn’s work identifying the need to specifically train individuals with leadership potential separately from those who attend the prevailing standard educational models.

Klaus Schwab speaking at the inaugural meeting of the World Economic Forum, 1971

In the year Klaus Schwab left Harvard, he was approached by Peter Schmidheiny, who had just sold Escher Wyss to the Sulzer Group. Escher Wyss’ Ravensberg factory during World War II had been managed by Schwab’s father, Eugen Schwab, and had been involved in making heavy water turbines for the secretive Nazi atomic bomb effort. Schwab speaks in one interview about the moment Schmidheiny called him up, saying, “You come from Harvard now and know modern management methods, help to make the integration a success”. What Klaus didn’t mention in that interview is that he helped Sulzer and Escher Wyss to merge, resulting in a new company called Sulzer AG. That company, where Schwab served as director, went on to break international law by aiding the South African apartheid regime in its illegal thermonuclear bomb program.

Klaus Schwab had only just left the sphere of influence of some of the most significant experts in thermonuclear war, and within the same year as leaving Harvard, he headed up the merger of a company dealing in the propagation of thermonuclear bomb technology to despotic regimes.

For many of us who don’t map out terrifying extinction scenarios, we may be left believing that apartheid South Africa gaining the nuke at this point in history was one of the worst things that could’ve happened. But Herman Kahn’s thermonuclear disaster scenarios had led the rotund genius to believe that, barring a disaster, sabotage, or an accident, no major nuclear power would dare fire a thermonuclear weapon as an act of aggression for the foreseeable future. In fact, the Establishment thinking had changed significantly, to the point where Herman Kahn and others were advising that, in specific scenarios, making a country such as France a nuclear power could have significant benefits to security both regionally and globally, whilst also helping to reduce US defence spending.

Thermonuclear war was no longer the be all and end all of strategic defence policy, and it was in the dying embers of the 1960s where the same people who had caused all of the fear of a thermonuclear apocalypse, really did stop worrying and learnt to love the bomb.

Caution: Fallible Humans Ahead

Is Klaus Schwab the real brain behind the formation of the World Economic Forum? What are we to make of the CIA's involvement in the seminar Kissinger used to recruit Schwab? Were the powers that lurk behind organisations like the CFR the real founders of the globalist policy-making organisation? Was the World Economic Forum meant to unite Europe? Or was it then actually meant to go on to unite Europe with America, followed by the remaining superstates, into a New World Order designed by powerful CFR grandees like Kissinger, Khan and Galbraith?

These three powerful men each saw in Schwab a reflection of their own intellectual desires. Klaus had been born in the latter half of the same decade in which the technocratic movement had begun, and he came from the first generation to have their formative years in a post-war world. Khan’s predictions for the future had not only been an exercise in human wonder, but it had also been a project to make these predictions a reality as quickly as possible and regardless of the consequences.

In 1964, Klaus Schwab was trying to decide what he was going to do with his career. He was 26 years old and seeking direction, which he found in a familial source. His father, Eugen Schwab, had been on the wrong side of history during World War II and had been involved in the Nazi atomic bomb effort. Eugen Schwab told his son that it would only be at Harvard where he’d truly be able to flourish. In a divided postwar Germany, the intense fear which came from the ever impending and well dramatised threat of thermonuclear war had become an everyday part of people’s psyche. Harvard was well known at the time for playing a central role in Cold War policy-making targeting European affairs, and Klaus Schwab positioned himself among the key figures in the thermonuclear disaster scene.

Whilst at Harvard, Schwab attended Kissinger’s “International seminar” which was funded by the CIA via a known conduit. Through this process, Klaus Schwab was introduced to a group of men who were actively trying to influence European public policy by any and all methods, including using the fear of impending nuclear doom. They recognised his potential straight away, so much so that they’d be there for Schwab all through the founding of the World Economic Forum, with Kahn, Kissinger and Galbraith bringing perceived credibility to the project. It was not easy for Schwab alone to explain to European elites what he intended to do, so he brought Kahn and Galbraith to Europe to persuade other important players to become part of the project. Galbraith was one of the first Keynote speakers at the forum, with Kahn’s presence also drawing significant interest. Still, the second World Economic Forum stalled without the presence of the bigger names, and Klaus Schwab knew he needed something to draw in the crowds for the third instalment of his forum’s annual meeting.

In 1972, the Club of Rome’s founder, Aurelio Peccei, published his controversial book “The Limits to Growth”, a book that had been commissioned by the Club of Rome and which took a Malthusian approach to overpopulation. The book called into question the sustainability of global economic growth, and Peccei was invited by Schwab to make the keynote speech at the 1973 World Economic Forum. This risqué public relations strategy paid dividends for Schwab and his organisation. From that point on, the forum grew in size, scale and power. But it all began with a CIA-funded course run by Henry Kissinger at Harvard.

Aurelio Peccei (far right) at a 1975 Club of Rome meeting in Paris

Schwab has become more than just a technocrat. He has been very vocal about his intention to fuse his physical and biological identities with future technology. He has become a living caricature of an evil Bond-like villain, conducting secretive meetings with the elites, high up in the mountain-top chalets of Switzerland. I do not think that the image we have of Schwab is an accident. In the postwar years, something very unique happened in Western culture when the government began using mainstream media as a tool to target the public with military grade psychological operations. The ruling Establishment discovered that marrying the drama of conflict scenarios with media such as film became extremely useful, almost akin to creating self-propagating propaganda in some cases. Films like Stanley Kubrick’s Dr Strangelove were fantastic vehicles for people to understand the absurdity of thermonuclear disaster scenario planning.

If people perceive you as an all-powerful evil villain, then you may not gain the support of the common man, but you will gain the attention of those who seek power and wealth, or, as Klaus Schwab referred to them, the “stakeholders” in society. It is crucial to recognise that the projection of extreme wealth and power will attract and bring the “stakeholders” of society to the World Economic Forum’s table. With those “stakeholders” on board, Klaus Schwab’s main ideological product, “stakeholder capitalism”, will see the transfer of power away from true democratic processes and onto a system of governance by a small preselected leadership group, who will be trained to continue the agenda set for them by the previous generation, as predicted by Herman Kahn. They will hold all the cards, whilst the common people will be left with just illusory pseudo-democratic processes, poverty, and constant absurd psychological operations to distract us all constantly. Klaus Schwab soon became everything Herman Kahn had feared during his most pessimistic predictions. When the Club of Rome produced “The Limits to Growth” report, Herman Kahn refuted its findings and rallied against its pessimism, while Klaus Schwab made it central to his machinations and had the report's founder be the keynote speaker at his forum in Davos.

Our current geopolitical situation appears to be regressing towards the East vs West dynamic of the Cold War era. Again, with recent events in Ukraine, the mainstream media is regurgitating nuclear talking points which are completely parallel to those of 60 to 70 years ago. I believe that there is a very obvious reason for our return to Cold War rhetoric – it’s an undeniable sign that Klaus Schwab and his backers are out of ideas. They appear to be returning to a geopolitical paradigm in which they feel safer and, most importantly, which will cause mass fear of thermonuclear war. This rinse-and-repeat cycle inevitably occurs when an ideological movement exhausts its original ideas. Since the late 1960s, Klaus Schwab has been trying to create the world which Herman Kahn predicted. But Kahn’s vision of the future, even though pretty accurate, is over half a century old. Schwab’s technocratic movement depends on the successful development of innovative technologies, which will advance us towards a vision largely manufactured in 1967. Just by studying a more refined list of Kahn’s predictions, you can see every idea that Schwab promotes is almost entirely based on Kahn’s “Year 2000” and that document's vision of what our future may look like, predictions dating back to the late 60’s. But what Schwab appears to ignore, whilst forcing this futuristic agenda on us all, is that many of Kahn’s predictions were also combined with warnings of the dangers which will be created from future technological advancements.

As Schwab reaches the end of his life, he appears to be desperate to push forward a radical futurist agenda with the obvious potential for global disaster. I believe the World Economic Forum is nearing its peak expansion before inevitably collapsing, as individuals who cherish their national identities will eventually rise up against the immediate threat to their cultures and fight back against globalist rule. Quite simply, you cannot make everyone a globalist, no matter how much brainwashing is applied. There is a natural contradiction between national freedom and globalist rule, which makes the two completely incompatible.

