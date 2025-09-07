Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Dr Klaus Schwab; or How the CFR Taught Me to Stop Worrying & Love The Bomb
Dr Klaus Schwab; or How the CFR Taught Me to Stop Worrying & Love The Bomb

Sep 07, 2025

"The World Economic Forum wasn’t simply the brainchild of Klaus  Schwab, but was born out of a CIA-funded Harvard program headed by Henry Kissinger and pushed to fruition by John Kenneth Galbraith and the “real” Dr. Strangelove, Herman Kahn. This is the amazing story  behind the real men who recruited Klaus Schwab, who helped him create  the World Economic Forum, and who taught him to stop worrying and love  the bomb."

Read the article at https://newspaste.com/2022/03/14/dr-klaus-schwab-or-how-the-cfr-taught-me-to-stop-worrying-love-the-bomb/ 

