Dr Marcus Papadopoulos - The American System Must Come to an End

Johnny Vedmore is joined on the NEWSPASTE Podcast this week by Dr Marcus Papadopoulos, who is a leading British historian, analyst, and author specialising in Russia and the former Soviet Union. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Law and Modern History at London Guildhall University; received a Masters degree in Modern History at Royal Holloway, University of London; and, also at Royal Holloway, was awarded a Ph.D. in Russian history.

Marcus' first book, Arise, Rossiya, met with acclaim, as did both his speech at the House of Lords on the origins of the current tension between America and Russia and his scholarly article for the journal of the Russian Academy of Sciences, "One eye on Hitler, the other eye on Stalin: How Britain explored a British-Soviet alliance from January to June of 1941." His recently published book, Whitehall in Stalin's Russia: British assessments of the Red Army, 1934-1945, received praise from one of Italy's most eminent of historians, along with commendations from senior American army and air force officers.

