Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai - Every Swarm is Sacred

On this episode of the NEWSPASTE Podcast, @JohnnyVedmore speaks with presidential candidate Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai about system science, the Swarm, and "Booby F-ing Kennedy."

Expect strong language in this episode of the NEWSPASTE Podcast. Dr. Shiva does not hold back his disdain for Trump, Tucker Carlson, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. or those who work with them. Prepare to learn about what Dr. Shiva has termed "the Swarm", which is an intuitive way to see how the media, politics, business and influencers rely on a system which keeps them on top, and regular folks in chains.

Support Johnny's multifaceted journalism:

Become a Patron https://www.patreon.com/JohnnyVedmore.

Or Buy @johnnyvedmore a Coffee https://www.buymeacoffee.com/johnnyvedmore

Or find another way to support https://newspaste.com/home/support-newspaste/

Find the #NEWSPASTE Podcast at: https://newspaste.podbean.com/

Watch #NEWSPASTY at: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL0iVycZSk-5soC5KwtEcWz42rzMuZlDgN

Watch #NEWSHOUND at: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL0iVycZSk-5tDxkOo9NYKOE6A9wRtMCVw