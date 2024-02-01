Johnny Vedmore's Substack

The NEWSPASTE Podcast
Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai - Every Swarm is Sacred
Johnny Vedmore
Feb 01, 2024

On this episode of the NEWSPASTE Podcast, @JohnnyVedmore speaks with presidential candidate Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai about system science, the Swarm, and "Booby F-ing Kennedy."

Expect strong language in this episode of the NEWSPASTE Podcast. Dr. Shiva does not hold back his disdain for Trump, Tucker Carlson, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. or those who work with them. Prepare to learn about what Dr. Shiva has termed "the Swarm", which is an intuitive way to see how the media, politics, business and influencers rely on a system which keeps them on top, and regular folks in chains.

