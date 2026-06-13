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Elon Musk is a Globalist...

Elon Musk has been busy brainwashing the masses.
Johnny Vedmore's avatar
Johnny Vedmore
Jun 13, 2026

As Johnny Vedmore exposed in Musk and Epstein: The Third Culture Dossier, Musk was trained on how to use social media platforms to surreptitiously manipulate unwitting users. And now that he has one of the world's biggest propaganda machines, he's using it to convince people that he's an anti-Globalist hero, when in fact he's creating and enacting the Globalist agenda.

If you study the training slides from the World Economic Forum's own Flickr account, you can see the world Davos wants to build in detail, and it's identical to the world of Elon Musk, Peter Thiel and the rest of the Technocrats. In fact, Klaus Schwab is simply a Technocrat in the same mould as Musk.

Read the related material and watch the videos below:

Musk and Epstein: The Third Culture Dossier - https://newspaste.com/2024/10/31/musk-epstein-the-third-culture-dossier/


Musk and Epstein: SpaceX Offenders - https://newspaste.com/2025/08/02/musk-and-epstein-spacex-offenders/

Bursting the Davos Bubble - Megacities -

Bursting the Davos Bubble - The Power of Persuasion -

Bursting the Davos Bubble - Population Control -

Find all Johnny's links - https://linktr.ee/johnnyvedmore
Find more at http://NEWSPASTE.com
Support him on Patreon - https://patreon.com/johnnyvedmore
Buy Him A Coffee - https://buymeacoffee.com/johnnyvedmore

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