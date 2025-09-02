Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Epstein 101: The Lure, Grooming & Seduction
Epstein 101: The Lure, Grooming & Seduction

Sep 02, 2025

In this Johnny Vedmore Read Through, we go through the first of the Epstein 101 series, entitled: The Lure, Grooming & Seduction, which examines how Epstein and Maxwell's operations targeted children mainly from the Palm Beach area to feed their operation. Although a select few would become vital to operations targeting influential politicians and businessmen, the majority of the girls were groomed to satisfy Jeffrey Epstein himself.

Learn the fundamentals of Epstein and Maxwell's child trafficking and sexual exploitation enterprise with Epstein 101.

