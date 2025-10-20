Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Petra Liverani's avatar
Petra Liverani
Oct 20Edited

9/11 attacks? Seriously? 9/11 was an evacuated (as they all are) demolition job in the form of a terrorist attack psyop the truth of which is told to us very clearly by the media themselves with their "no injured being brought to hospital" reportings and all images of the alleged injured being 100% consistent with "drill" injured and 0% consistent with the severe injury and maiming that would occur with the destruction of 110-story high rise steel frame buildings.

https://petraliverani.substack.com/p/911

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Johnny Vedmore and others
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Johnny Vedmore
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture