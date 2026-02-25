Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Epstein and Junkermann Meet Secretly With the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence

On 1 September 2002, Jeffrey Epstein and Nicole Junkermann met with the heads of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Leslie Wexner’s UK hunting retreat. The reason: WAR IN IRAQ!
Johnny Vedmore's avatar
Johnny Vedmore
Feb 25, 2026

Epstein & Junkermann’s Secret Meeting with the SSCI by @JohnnyVedmore

Article Will Be Released 13:30 25.04.2026

NEWSPASTE Substack - https://newspaste.substack.com/p/epstein-and-junkermanns-secret-meeting

NEWSPASTE - https://newspaste.com/2026/02/25/epstein-junkermanns-secret-meeting-with-the-ssci/

The Epstein Associate Nobody's Talking About (2019)

https://open.substack.com/pub/newspaste/p/nicole-junkermann-the-idf-linked

Epstein & Junkermann: September 1, 2002 (2019)

https://open.substack.com/pub/newspaste/p/epstein-and-junkermann

Nicole Junkermann 3.0: Model or Mossad? (2020)

https://newspaste.substack.com/p/nicole-junkermann-30-model-or-mossad

YouTube’s Schizophrenic Defamation Policy Goes Out The Window For Nicole Junkermann

https://newspaste.substack.com/p/youtubes-schizophrenic-defamation

Junkermann's Strategic Lawfare Aimed At Substack Turns Farcical

https://newspaste.substack.com/p/junkermanns-strategic-lawfare-aimed

The Epstein Vatican Connection: Johnny Vedmore's License to Rome

https://newspaste.substack.com/p/the-epstein-vatican-connection-johnny

BEHAVE!

https://open.substack.com/pub/newspaste/p/behave

Find all Johnny's links - https://linktr.ee/johnnyvedmore

Thank you Frances Leader, Tim West, Oray, Frankee, frances, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

© 2026 Johnny Vedmore
