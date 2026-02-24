Since August 2019, I’ve been trying to solve this riddle: Who were the two senators who secretly met with Nicole Junkermann and Jeffrey Epstein at Leslie Wexner’s Foxcote House in the United Kingdom on 1 September 2002? The answer makes a lot of sense.

I asked the internet for help in July 2019 after writing my first article about Nicole Junkermann. She was recorded flying on Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous Lolita Express on three occasions. This included landing at Birmingham Airport in the United Kingdom. I was right to ask the internet for the answer. Soon, I had more details about the event which Jeffrey Epstein and Nicole Junkermann attended while in the United Kingdom.

I knew that they had taken a Bristows helicopter from Birmingham Airport to a helipad at Leslie and Abigail Wexner’s North Warwickshire hunting retreat, Foxcote House. I also knew that they were there to meet two sitting United States Senators. However, I didn’t know the senators’ identities. I was also aware of two major events involving the US Senate in the subsequent few months that could be of concern to Jeffrey Epstein. The National AMBER Alert Network Act of 2002 was to be put forward by Hilary Clinton a few days later, and the vote to go to war in Iraq was passed the following month, on 10th October 2002.

My second Junkermann investigation, in August 2019, detailed the Luntz/Wexner analysis. The 2003 leaked intelligence paper detailed ways Israel could support the propaganda campaign to push for a mutually beneficial war in Iraq. I documented everything I knew about the night in question from the information I’d gathered. I soon wrote the third Junkermann article, which examined her life from 1995 onward.

Seven tumultuous years have passed. In that time, I’ve been censored, threatened, harassed, and I’ve experienced focused strategic litigation designed to eliminate me from the internet. Recently, everything changed. Nicole Junkermann was revealed as a confirmed associate of Jeffrey Epstein. In fact, the revelations have been relatively salacious. As the wall of censorship against me has slightly lifted, I began re-releasing the articles and read-throughs that have been affected by geo blocks, bans, and deletions. Once Andrew Mountbatten was arrested, I again asked the internet to help me identify these two Senators. Again, the internet came through!