Epstein List #4 with @JohnnyVedmore - Epstein's High-Level Israeli Intelligence Partners

Jeffrey Epstein wasn’t only sending out a fleet of well-trained groomers to bring him fresh teenagers daily. He wasn’t only meeting with high-ranking trainees and recruits who could be installed as the next future leader of the United States, he was also a CIA interlocutor, welcoming in intelligence operatives and arms dealers from all across the globe to invest in CIA-led operations unconstitutionally targeting the US. One of these CIA intelligence partners was, of course, Israel.

Learn about the IDF-linked Bond Girl who wants all

’s work deleted from the internet:

Nicole Junkermann: The IDF-linked Bond Girl Infiltrating the UK NHS - https://newspaste.com/2019/07/18/nicole-junkerman-the-idf-linked-bond-girl-infiltrating-the-uk-nhs/

Epstein & Junkermann: September 1, 2002 – The Secret Senators and the Wexner War on Iraq - https://newspaste.com/2019/08/15/epstein-junkermann-september-1-2002-the-secret-senators-and-the-wexner-war-on-iraq/

Nicole Junkermann 3.0: Model or Mossad? - https://newspaste.com/2020/03/15/nicole-junkermann-3-0-model-or-mossad/

Find all Johnny's links - https://linktr.ee/johnnyvedmore

Johnny's Substack -

Support him on Patreon - https://patreon.com/johnnyvedmore

Buy Him A Coffee - https://buymeacoffee.com/johnnyvedmore

Support him via KoFi - https://ko-fi.com/johnnyvedmore