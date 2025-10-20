Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Epstein List #7 with Johnny Vedmore: Epstein's Philosopher Kings

Epstein was a man of many faces. He wasn’t only financing weapons for the CIA in the early 80s, and he wasn’t just a member of the New York Elite...
Johnny Vedmore's avatar
Johnny Vedmore
Oct 20, 2025

Epstein was a man of many faces. He wasn’t only financing weapons for the CIA in the early 80s, and he wasn’t just a member of the New York Elite; he was welcomed like a son by Robert Maxwell, he was compromising Establishment politicians, and he was personally offending on levels which make Jimmy Savile look like Snow White. He was also grooming influential philosophers and social scientists.

This is Epstein List #7 – Epstein’s Philosopher Kings.

I am an Epstein expert. I have many articles out on Epstein, all with read-throughs, and loads of extra content. You can read, listen or watch, it’s up to you. But know this, YOU WILL NOT SEE THE DETAILS IN SOME OF MY ARTICLES REPORTED ANYWHERE ELSE. I have been heavily censored for at least 6 years. And almost all Epstein researchers only talk about things reported in the MSM. I AM THE ANTI-MSM.

Be the FIRST to know:

Musk & Epstein: The Third Culture Dossier

Johnny Vedmore
·
October 31, 2024
Musk & Epstein: The Third Culture Dossier

by @johnnyvedmore for NEWSPASTE

Read full story

Musk and Epstein: SpaceX Offenders

Johnny Vedmore
·
Aug 2
Musk and Epstein: SpaceX Offenders

Read full story

