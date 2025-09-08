Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Johnny Vedmore's Substack
The NEWSPASTE Podcast
Epstein/Junkermann, September 1, 2002
0:00
-58:02

Epstein/Junkermann, September 1, 2002

Johnny Vedmore's avatar
Johnny Vedmore
Sep 08, 2025

The 2nd part of the Epstein Read Through is out now, and we're on our way to Les Wexner's mansion in the UK. It is 2002, and America is a month away from war. A year before, September 11 had rocked the world. Two US Senators were to meet two glamorous ladies, and Jeffrey Epstein.

Come on a journey through time, discover what espionage really looks like.

Read Junkermann 1.0 - The Epstein Associate Nobody's Talking About: The IDF-linked Bond Girl Infiltrating the UK NHS - https://newspaste.com/2019/07/18/nicole-junkerman-the-idf-linked-bond-girl-infiltrating-the-uk-nhs/ 

Read Junkerman 2.0 - Epstein/Junkermann September 1, 2002 - https://newspaste.com/2019/08/15/epstein-junkermann-september-1-2002-the-secret-senators-and-the-wexner-war-on-iraq/ 

Read Junkermann 3.0 - Model or Mossad? - https://newspaste.com/2020/03/15/nicole-junkermann-3-0-model-or-mossad/ 

Support Johnny's multifaceted journalism. 

Become a Patron https://www.patreon.com/JohnnyVedmore .

Or Buy @johnnyvedmore a Coffee https://www.buymeacoffee.com/johnnyvedmore 

Or find another way to support https://newspaste.com/home/support-newspaste/ 

Find the #NEWSPASTE Podcast at: https://newspaste.podbean.com/ 

Watch #NEWSPASTY at: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL0iVycZSk-5soC5KwtEcWz42rzMuZlDgN 

Watch #NEWSHOUND at: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL0iVycZSk-5tDxkOo9NYKOE6A9wRtMCVw  

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Johnny Vedmore
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture