NEWSPASTE’s Johnny Vedmore joins legendary researcher, writer and editor of the infamous Covert Action Magazine, Jeremy Kuzmarov, and his intrepid co-host, Gloria Guillo, for an exploration of Nicole Junkermann, Epstein’s favourite girl.

Watch it here: https://youtube.com/live/QiEvWSmSl3E

Want to know more about Nicole Junkermann and Jeffrey Epstein’s links?

Johnny Vedmore was the first journalist to reveal Nicole Junkermann’s extremely close relationship to the child trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and the Israeli Mossad. Junkermann is a German technology investor and evangelist educated in France, brought up in Spain, with her company based in the UK, and is now an Italian Countess. At one point, Epstein and Junkermann were considering marrying and having babies. This is Johnny Vedmore’s most censored journalism.

The Epstein Associate Nobody’s Talking About (2019) - This heavily censored article was the first part of a trilogy examining Nicole Junkermann’s links with Jeffrey Epstein, Israeli intelligence & the UK NHS’ Healthtech Advisory Board. - https://newspaste.com/2019/07/18/nicole-junkerman-the-idf-linked-bond-girl-infiltrating-the-uk-nhs/

Epstein & Junkermann: September 1, 2002 (2019) - What were Jeffrey Epstein and Nicole Junkermann doing in the United Kingdom, from landing on August 31, 2002 until leaving on September 2? - https://newspaste.com/2019/08/15/epstein-junkermann-september-1-2002-the-secret-senators-and-the-wexner-war-on-iraq/

Epstein & Junkermann’s Secret Meeting with the SSCI - On 1 September 2002, Jeffrey Epstein and Nicole Junkermann met with the heads of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence at Leslie Wexner’s UK hunting retreat. The reason: WAR IN IRAQ! - https://newspaste.com/2026/02/25/epstein-junkermanns-secret-meeting-with-the-ssci/

Nicole Junkermann 3.0: Model or Mossad? (2020) - Nicole Junkermann is not just a hotshot angel investor and businesswoman. If it were up to the Countess Brachetti Peretti, you wouldn’t know anything about her past, especially not her links to Epstein. - https://newspaste.substack.com/p/nicole-junkermann-30-model-or-mossad

YouTube’s Schizophrenic Defamation Policy Goes Out The Window For Nicole Junkermann - YouTube relinquishes its legal immunity as “Not A Publisher” on behalf of Epstein associate Nicole Junkermann – Johnny Vedmore’s War Against The Censors Marches On. https://newspaste.substack.com/p/youtubes-schizophrenic-defamation

Junkermann’s Strategic Lawfare Aimed At Substack Turns Farcical - The plot continuously thickens, and the thickest part appears to be Michael A. Oakes, who is Nicole Junkermann’s new Chief Communications Officer for NJF Holdings - https://newspaste.substack.com/p/junkermanns-strategic-lawfare-aimed

Substack Must Immediately Reinstate the Censored Articles on Epstein, Junkermann, Thiel, Musk and Members of an Israeli Spy Network - I am at war with my censors, and every platform ought to be warned; I take no prisoners! - https://newspaste.substack.com/p/substack-must-immediately-reinstate

Nicole Junkermann Denies Her Provable Links with Epstein, Barak and Thiel - The Junkermann censorship campaign continues, and it seems she’s totally lost touch with reality. https://newspaste.substack.com/p/nicole-junkermann-denies-her-provable

Nicole Junkermann Denies Her Provable Links with Epstein, Barak and Thiel Johnny Vedmore · November 23, 2025 Last week, Substack returned the 4 posts it removed on behalf of Nicole Junkermann’s NJF Capital. However, soon after, Substack informed me that they geo-blocked 6 of my Junkermann-related posts in Germany. The platform didn’t inform me straight away. Instead, they only emailed me after I made public posts asking why they hadn’t informed me of the geo-blocks. Read full story

The Epstein Vatican Connection: Johnny Vedmore’s License to Rome - Johnny Vedmore reveals all the details behind the Epstein-connected Vatican adventure holiday he went on. This version includes extra media, photos, videos, and audio, which show that Johnny Vedmore was a target of intimidation by Italian and Vatican officials from the moment he stepped onto the tarmac in Rome. -

BEHAVE! - One of Junkermann’s most significant investments that leans into the realm of Transhumanism is Alto Neuroscience, which links Junkermann to two very substantial players: Etkin and Angermayer. - https://newspaste.substack.com/p/behave

Junkermann and Musk: The Swarm - The Swarm satellite technology—backed by Nicole Junkermann and later acquired by Musk—is the keystone of the Digital Panopticon’s architecture. https://newspaste.com/2026/05/28/junkermann-and-musk-the-swarm/