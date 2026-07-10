Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Domenic C. Scarcella's avatar
Domenic C. Scarcella
2d

Johnny, I heard Doc Malik and Debbie Lerman discussing the Deep State with regards to the COVID Hoax, and they brought up your name and your reporting on Epstein-connected folks like Pottinger. You're everywhere; people are noticing!

Reply
Share
at's avatar
at
2d

We need to talk about the evidence available in the Virgin Islands case against Epstein and the victim’s which was hidden by media world wide Johnny , have you spoken about this and tge fact the Newyork debacle was to cover up this ligitimate prosecution of Epstein where his companies paid millions in damages ?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Johnny Vedmore · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture