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Epstein's Little-Known Trip to Ireland with the Johnson and Johnson Heiress

Johnny investigates the 1996 Lolita Express flight manifest entry to Dublin and Waterford
Johnny Vedmore's avatar
Johnny Vedmore
Jul 19, 2026

Not many people have investigated Epstein’s relationship with Ireland. Even fewer have looked into his 1996 trip to Dublin and Waterford with the Johnson and Johnson heiress, Elizabeth Johnson.

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