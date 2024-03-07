Fox Green - We Should Only Fear A Future Built By Madmen

On this weeks NEWSPASTE Podcast, I speak with Fox Green, an extraordinarily interesting and positive futurist, who's been investigating RFK Jr. and Vandana Shiva's use of NGO's to force policy and agendas globally. We talk about the positive aspects of a technology rich society, and how to stop madmen and despots being in control of our future direction.

This was an enlightening, positive, and extremely refreshing conversation and I suggest everyone learn about Fox Green by going to his website https://spacecommune.com/

I'd also highly recommend watching Fox's recent presentation which we briefly discuss, which is called The Truth About Environmentalism in China & The Pagan Origins of Ecology

I know you'll all enjoy this, Fox Green is an extremely likable and astute fellow. Support his work and expect to see us collaborate again sometime in the near future.

Support Johnny's multifaceted journalism:

Become a Patron https://www.patreon.com/JohnnyVedmore.

Or Buy @johnnyvedmore a Coffee https://www.buymeacoffee.com/johnnyvedmore

Or find another way to support https://newspaste.com/home/support-newspaste/

Find the #NEWSPASTE Podcast at: https://newspaste.podbean.com/

Watch #NEWSPASTY at: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL0iVycZSk-5soC5KwtEcWz42rzMuZlDgN

Watch #NEWSHOUND at: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL0iVycZSk-5tDxkOo9NYKOE6A9wRtMCVw

Sites: https://newspaste.com/ — https://johnnyvedmore.com

NEWSPASTE Podcast: https://newspaste.podbean.com/

YouTube: https://youtube.com/@JohnnyVedmore?si=nXSgOHTNZGrn4JBH

https://youtube.com/@NEWSPASTEHQ?si=kR7qGPA2gsOvzKRf

RokFin: https://www.rokfin.com/johnnyvedmore

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-2715800