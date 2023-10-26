Frank & Tzvi - Political Judaism, Spiritual Judaism, and The Nation of Israel

After the attacks by Hamas and the response by the IDF we were all left with a load of questions. Some of these are the same questions which we've all been asking for all of our lives concerning the Israel/Palestine conflict.

So, as with always on the NEWSPASTE Podcast, I decided to speak with the proverbial "other side" to where my natural political position is. In this episode I talk with Tzvi and Frank of The Nation of Israel. I learn about the Jewish and Israeli perspective to the attacks from two men who were extremely honest and open with me about their own beliefs, what they believe needs to be done, and what the potential solutions to the conflict could be, which would be acceptable to the Israeli side. This is a 3 hour Podcast so strap yourselves in.

Find Frank and Tzvi at The Nation of Israel Substack:

https://thenationofisrael.substack.com/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheNationofIsrael613

I'D LIKE YOUR HELP! If you want me to speak with someone about this conflict, from whichever side, then leave suggestions in the comments sections. Officially, this is a small podcast, making it difficult to attract the bigger guests, but I'm more interested in talking with people who don't parrot lines echoed throughout the MSM.

Content Warning: There were awkward conversations about extremely complex events in this episode of the NEWSPASTE Podcast. Many of my followers, readers, and my supporters are like me, they're devastated by the ongoing horror in that region of the Middle East and want to see resolution. What you will experience here is one side of the argument, I intend to interview passionate people from all sides of the conflict and this is where we begin.

We should all take our time to understand one of the most likely conflicts in the world to become a catalyst for wider global conflict, and the extremely unwieldy rhetoric, while also understanding the beliefs which are driving the global community towards that destination.

Some of you may know Frank Zelenko as the brother of Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, who became famous after Donald Trump's White House promoted his hydroxychloroquine regimen, a treatment which became the centre of MSM propaganda efforts.

