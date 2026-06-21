In 2002, Jeffrey Epstein and his biggest funder, Les Wexner, were secretly pushing for America to go to war in Iraq. The Luntz Wexner Analysis, leaked in 2003, proves that they were doing this on behalf of Israel, to the detriment of Palestine. Read it yourself: https://newspaste.com/2026/02/22/luntz-wexner-analysis/
Everything Epstein Related on NEWSPAS…
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Greater Israel - The Jeffrey Epstein Podcast The Musical Part 2 - by @JohnnyVedmore
Greater Israel is the third music video released from The Jeffrey Epstein Podcast The Musical Part 2.
Jun 21, 2026
∙ Paid
In 2002, Jeffrey Epstein and his biggest funder, Les Wexner, were secretly pushing for America to go to war in Iraq. The Luntz Wexner Analysis, leaked in 2003, proves that they were doing this on behalf of Israel, to the detriment of Palestine. Read it yourself: https://newspaste.com/2026/02/22/luntz-wexner-analysis/
The NEWSPASTE Podcast
In the NEWSPASTE Podcast, Johnny Vedmore explores some of the most censored and ignored topics on the planet. Join NEWSPASTE’s host, Johnny Vedmore, as he explores the thoughts and ideas that our modern society considers in some way taboo. Find more at NEWSPASTE.comIn the NEWSPASTE Podcast, Johnny Vedmore explores some of the most censored and ignored topics on the planet. Join NEWSPASTE’s host, Johnny Vedmore, as he explores the thoughts and ideas that our modern society considers in some way taboo. Find more at NEWSPASTE.com
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