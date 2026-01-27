During the 1950s and 1960s, Harvard University became central to CIA-funded leadership programs with various secretive agendas. One was to train future global leaders who could proliferate nuclear weapons surreptitiously on behalf of the American Deep State. This is the story of Harvard’s Young Nuclear Proliferators.

From 1950, with the creation of Kissinger’s International Seminar, Harvard University became a training ground for young global leaders in the political style of Dr Henry A. Kissinger, John Kenneth Galbraith, and William Yandell Elliott. By 1957, Henry Kissinger and his friends at the Council on Foreign Relations had formulated the paradigm of Mutually Assured Destruction, an overarching theory of nuclear conflict that required more than just the US and Russia to be nuclear powers. Among the young trainees were Pierre Trudeau, Klaus Schwab, Valéry Giscard d’Estaing, and even Benazir Bhutto.

After Henry Kissinger’s International Seminar was discovered to be a CIA-funded program in 1967, the Harvard elite took their business of nuclear proliferation into the shadows. Kissinger’s summer school spectacle wasn’t only useful as a recruitment ground for intelligence-linked deep state agencies; it was also a high-level mentorship program. I have covered in detail Klaus Schwab’s involvement not only in this program based at Harvard, but also through the US nuclear research centre at UC Berkley. Klaus Schwab’s father, Eugen Schwab, had been central to Hitler’s Nazi atomic bomb program, and nepotism appeared to be a vital component when the Harvard elite were choosing their leadership candidates. In the 1970s, shortly after Klaus Schwab had returned from Harvard to work for his father’s former Model Nazi Company, a young lady of great importance, Benazir Bhutto, became another of Harvard’s Young Nuclear Proliferators.