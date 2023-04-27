Hedley Rees – Whistle Blow, Pharma Flow, All the Things You Need to Know

As Hedley Rees, the Big Pharma Police, says himself on his substack, Inside Pharma: “I have been screaming out (inside pharma) for it to get it’s act together since 2011, when I wrote Supply Chain Management in the Drug Industry: Delivering Patient Value for Pharmaceuticals and Biologics, Wiley, 2011.

After more than 40 years working as a consultant and leader in drug development and commercial supply chains, Hedley Rees knows the industry inside and out.

