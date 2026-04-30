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karun's avatar
karun
2d

Shocking that they would get swayed by LF and not consider the source as a basis for whether or not suppression is even legitimate or justified. I am not surprised X doesn't do its job well.

Anyway, thank you for updating us, hope you get it resolved to satisfaction.

Best wishes.

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Dan Fournier's avatar
Dan Fournier
2d

Johnny, Johnny, Johnny. The world is so much more interesting with you in it. Love you brother!

A few observations from this interesting chain of events...

Firstly, I commend you for your actions and integrity. Not many would have gone through all this trouble and personal risk (of even being jailed). This shows me what a fine Welsh gentleman that you are. Bravo. It's a true honour to know you and to consider you my friend Johnny Vedmore.

Secondly, technology is a double-edged sword. It can be used for good or evil. In this case, it is interesting in how you used the very same AI technology (X's Grok) to turn the tables around in your favour. Well done. Brilliant chess move my friend.

Thirdly, I was a bit surprised about the scope and scale of your request to X. I knew that many of its demands would not bear fruit given that X is a private company. Usually, they wouldn't even bother to respond; or if they did, it would be a meaningless/hollow sentence or two. But your stratagem in casting a wide net proved fruitful. Their [surprisingly/somewhat lengthy] response indicates to me that they are taking you seriously + that they are concerned that they must follow the legal British rules of engagement, so to speak (or at least try to show they are).

Fourthly, your case brings a very important legal precedent regarding journalism and AI. You posed the question: "should a human journalist be gagged while Elon Musk’s AI can report without such restrictions?" This question alone opens up a legal can of worms; for, its implications are vast and wide.

We can see that the trend is moving towards human journalists using AI to write their articles, as many news outlets are already using this tactic and laying off staff because of it.

But the bigger question revolves around the boundaries - legal, ethical, and otherwise - by which AI-based reporting is bound as is the case with human journalists:

- Will they be held to the same journalistic standards?

- How do these standards vary from one jurisdiction to another and for the internet as a whole?

- What data and information become public domain, when, and how?

- What about biases that may have programmed in AI LLMs

(case in point: https://fournier.substack.com/i/187272153/how-the-adl-works-with-the-fbi-to-monitor-americans)

- How will punishments for violations occur? (note that you can't jail an AI bot)

- What can or cannot be reported on? (you asked: "Why was I, a human, being prevented from reporting what X’s AI is free to report?") And, who exactly determines this? (note that this question/dilemma is further made complex as norms vary from country to country)

- Will any oversight associations or panels be used for AI bot reporters? (like we already have journalism associations for us flesh-and-blood types).

I am sure there are many other pertinent question about this that I've missed.

On a side note, I'd invite you to have a look at my latest article which focuses on 'Scientist AI' which is currently being developed, as this also brings forth a panoply of related questions and concerns.

So, anyway, it will be interesting to see how this plays out, especially with the upcoming decisions/actions by the High Court. Nowadays, not only is the whole world watching, but Big Brother AI is too and has a memory better than an elephant.

As the Chinese once said: we certainly do live in interesting times.

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