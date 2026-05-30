I Found The Communist Party Hiding In A Bush...

I was checking out the Feast On food festival in Cardiff’s famous Castle Grounds, and I decided to go for a stroll through Bute Park.

Then, suddenly, I saw them: The Revolutionary Communist Party hanging out in the bushes!! I almost keeled over. Were they coming for me? Well, my friends, I can tell you. They’re coming for us all!!!

It’s true. I came across an extraordinary scene: The Communist Party of Great Britain hiding in the bushes. I admit. It wasn’t a fair fight. Four students, none of whom will still be Communists once they earn money and don’t want to part with it, against a seasoned debater who writes long-form articles on the evolution of the modern political system, the Epstein case, and the Globalist Digital Technocratic Panopticon, which itself looks like a form of Cyber-Communism, where we’ll all “Own Nothing and Be Happy”.

They seemed happy to debate with me until it got difficult. I tip my hat to Joshua, who really gave it a go. That young man will go far because he’s willing to attempt to fight his own corner, intellectually speaking. People who use reasoning come to their senses eventually, or at least we hope they do.

Three notes:

The fact that they use Epstein as gimmicky propaganda is ironic because, as I’ve made the case in my Musk and Epstein series, he was designing and training the elite to create a world that is essentially Techno Communism. Epstein’s dystopia aligns with the World Economic Forum’s stated goals, and these kids were suggesting taking “the power back” so they could create an identical, equally horrific dystopian panopticon. I talk a lot about Third Way politics and how it was used by Blair’s New Labour and Clinton’s New Democratic Party to destroy the left and right of politics. Hardly anyone knows about that. I am a very accomplished researcher, and Third Way politics is one of my specialist subjects. It’s an extremely complex and multifaceted subject. If you want to know more, read this: https://newspaste.com/2024/10/22/blair-and-clinton-the-third-way-dossier/ The background music was from the Feast On food festival. When Joshua began speaking about Russia and the Russian violin began playing in the background, it was, coincidentally, serendipitous.

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