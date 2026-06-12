This is the story of the abuse Johnny Vedmore suffered as a child. He was the target of an extremely evil man who abused young boys. When Johnny did tell his parents and the police about his abuse, the man, Paul Lavanchy, was arrested and eventually convicted. The police told Johnny that the man had also abused a 3 year old and promised ten-year-old Joh…
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I Was Abused By An Evil Man - Members Only
This is the story of the abuse Johnny Vedmore suffered as a child. He was the target of an extremely evil man who targeted young boys.
Jun 12, 2026
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The NEWSPASTE Podcast
In the NEWSPASTE Podcast, Johnny Vedmore explores some of the most censored and ignored topics on the planet. Join NEWSPASTE’s host, Johnny Vedmore, as he explores the thoughts and ideas that our modern society considers in some way taboo. Find more at NEWSPASTE.comIn the NEWSPASTE Podcast, Johnny Vedmore explores some of the most censored and ignored topics on the planet. Join NEWSPASTE’s host, Johnny Vedmore, as he explores the thoughts and ideas that our modern society considers in some way taboo. Find more at NEWSPASTE.com
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