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I Was Abused By An Evil Man - Members Only

This is the story of the abuse Johnny Vedmore suffered as a child. He was the target of an extremely evil man who targeted young boys.
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Johnny Vedmore
Jun 12, 2026
∙ Paid

This is the story of the abuse Johnny Vedmore suffered as a child. He was the target of an extremely evil man who abused young boys. When Johnny did tell his parents and the police about his abuse, the man, Paul Lavanchy, was arrested and eventually convicted. The police told Johnny that the man had also abused a 3 year old and promised ten-year-old Joh…

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