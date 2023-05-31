Iain Davis - Writing Down Our Children’s Future

Iain Davis is a prolific independent writer and researcher who tackles some of the most important subjects covered in the independent media. He has written for many sites including UK Column and Unlimited Hangout and is also a published author.

In this episode of the NEWSPASTE Podcast, Johnny Vedmore discusses a range of topics with Iain Davis, including experimentation on school age children, the redefining of systems, the road to becoming a writer and a history of care.

You can find Iain Davis at https://iaindavis.com/ and you'll find him Tweeting at https://twitter.com/_InThisTogether

