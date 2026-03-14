Inside The Trial of Bill Gates with @JohnnyVedmore

Johnny Vedmore attended the trial of Bill Gates in Amsterdam's appeal court. A selection of expert witnesses is currently being denied their right to testify in what's being dubbed the trial of Bill Gates. In fact, around 18 people have been named in the court case.



At the Amsterdam High Court were Sasha Latypova, Joseph Sansone, Heiko Schöning, Andrew Bridgen and, of course, Johnny Vedmore, alongside those injured after their vaccination, and many media and supporters.



Johnny Vedmore will be releasing an article about this case within the next week.



We have dubbed the intro of the court case into English, but if you want to watch the full court case in Dutch, go here -

The footage from the press conference, courtesy of https://www.youtube.com/@StichtingRechtOprecht - Watch it all at -

The songs used in this episode are previews from The Jeffrey Epstein Podcast The Musical II - Listen to the first part at -

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