Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Johnny Vedmore's Substack

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Investigative Journalist @JohnnyVedmore on Medical Doctors for COVID Ethics International

You can also watch the original show Charlie Kovess's Rumble Channel
Johnny Vedmore's avatar
Johnny Vedmore
Jun 26, 2026

Watch the original show Charlie Kovess's Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/v7anpo0-johnny-vedmore.html

Blurb: Johnny Vedmore is a Welsh investigative journalist & founder of NEWSPASTE.com, where he writes detailed exposés on intelligence-linked actors such as Jeffrey Epstein, Nicole Junkermann, J. Stanley Pottinger, Peter Thiel, Klaus Schwab, Elon Musk, Henry Kissinger, and many more.

Johnny prides himself on breaking stories & revealing previously unknown information. Vedmore was the first to reveal Epstein’s close relationships with Elon Musk, Nicole Junkermann and J. Stanley Pottinger. He was the first to reveal Klaus Schwab’s CIA training under Henry Kissinger, his father's work on the Nazi atomic bomb program, & Schwab’s involvement in the illegal proliferation of nuclear technology in apartheid South Africa on behalf of the CIA.

Johnny Vedmore is also a musician, podcaster, quiz show host and public speaker.

He has written for NEWSPASTE, UnlimitedHangout with Whitney Webb, & UKColumn.

Find all Johnny's links - https://linktr.ee/johnnyvedmore
Find more at http://NEWSPASTE.com
Support him on Patreon - https://patreon.com/johnnyvedmore
Buy Him A Coffee - https://buymeacoffee.com/johnnyvedmore

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